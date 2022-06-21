UM’s Online Master’s Degree for Nurse Educators Aims to Address Critical National Shortage 

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is enrolling students now for a fully online Master of Science in Nursing Education that prepares registered nurses to meet the critical need for nursing educators.

The deadline to apply for the fall semester of 2022 is July 15. Learn more and apply today at umobile.edu/msneducation.

The four-semester program is 100% online and may be completed while students work full time. Students may select the focus of their practicum experience, allowing them to apply current work experience to meet degree requirements for clinical hours. The program prepares nursing educators for positions in various health care and academic settings.

Dr. Jessica Garner, interim graduate chair of the School of Nursing, said, “Nursing educators are needed to prepare the next generation of nursing professionals to meet the fast-growing health care needs of an aging population.”

The current deficit of nurse faculty limits the ability to educate nurses, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, which noted there were nearly 1,500 job openings in 2020. A shortage of nursing faculty was one of the top reasons thousands of students were denied admission to bachelor’s degree programs, according to the 2020 AACN annual survey.

Online Nursing Degrees

UM offers a variety of online programs for professionals wanting to continue their education and move ahead in the health care profession. Some online programs include on-campus practicums. Programs include:

Learn more about programs in the University of Mobile School of Nursing at umobile.edu/schoolofnursing. For more information about enrolling at the University of Mobile, call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

