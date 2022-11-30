Register Now for ‘All Pastors Conference’ Feb. 23-24 at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile invites all pastors to a two-day conference aimed at helping ministers communicate the biblical message with clarity, competence and confidence. The “All Pastors Conference” for biblical text-based ministry will be held Feb. 23-24, 2023, on the University of Mobile campus.

Known as “a true preacher’s preacher,” preaching coach Dr. David Allen is the keynote speaker. Allen is the distinguished visiting professor of practical theology at Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary and dean of the Adrian Rogers Center for Biblical Preaching. His extensive background equips him to champion and model “text-driven” preaching, and he has co-authored a book by that title, as well as numerous other books and articles.

The event includes breakout sessions for pastors, music ministers, discipleship leaders and youth pastors. The conference begins Thursday, Feb. 23, at 6:30 p.m. with worship and a message. Afterwards, an Up Close & Personal reception & book signing will be held with speakers and artist at UM’s College Woods Auditorium. On Friday, Feb. 24, the day includes breakfast, worship and devotional time, breakout sessions and the closing plenary session.

Cost is $35 per person, or $25 per person for groups of four or more from the same church. Online registrations are accepted through Feb. 22. Registration is also available at the door. Learn more and register at umobile.edu/allpastors.

The All Pastors Conference is hosted by the university’s Center for Christian Calling and Alabama School of the Arts.

“This is an opportunity to hear from one of the best who coaches pastors and teachers on how to deliver the biblical text in an impactful way,” said Dr. Steve Bowersox, assistant professor of worship and chair of the Department of Worship Leadership and Technology in the Alabama School of the Arts.

Dr. Doug Wilson, professor of biblical studies with the Center for Christian Calling, said the conference will benefit ministry leaders in a variety of roles throughout the church, from lead pastor and teaching pastor to worship minister and youth director.

“In addition to providing practical information, this conference will give participants the opportunity to exchange best practices and learn from the experiences of one another,” Wilson said.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose.” The University of Mobile was founded in 1961 to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The 880-acre university campus is located 10 minutes north of Mobile, Alabama, at Exit 13 off I-65. For information about the university, visit umobile.edu or call 251.442.2222.

Allen began preaching at age 16 and has taught preaching from the bachelor’s to the doctoral level since the late 1980s. He earned his Master of Divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas, where he became the founding Dean of the School of Preaching and served as the Distinguished Professor of Preaching and as Director of the Center for Expository Preaching. He also held the George W. Truett Chair of Pastoral Ministry and served from 2004–2016 as the Dean of the School of Theology and for 12 years on the Board of Trustees at Southwestern, including holding the position of Chairman of the Board.

Dr. Allen is also a graduate of The Criswell College, Dallas, Texas, where he taught and held the W.A. Criswell Chair of Preaching. While in college, Dr. Allen became the first staff member of the then newly formed Prestonwood Baptist Church in Dallas, now a Southern Baptist megachurch. Dr. Allen earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Arlington, where he majored in Linguistics, preparation for using the principles of linguistics in exegesis and expository preaching. Practicing what he teaches and preaches, Dr. Allen has also pastored churches in Texas for more than 20 years. Allen is founder and editor-in-chief of the new preaching ministry and website, preachingcoach.com, a one-stop shop for all things preaching. He also has a personal blog site at drdavidlallen.com.

