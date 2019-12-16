University of Mobile Graduates Urged to Use Influence to Change the World

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile commencement speaker Dr. Alan Floyd challenged graduates to use their influence to change the world, one relationship at a time.

“We live in a world that desperately needs godly, positive influence,” said Floyd, lead pastor of Cottage Hill Baptist Church in Mobile and a University of Mobile alumnus. Approximately 120 graduates received diplomas at the university’s fall 2019 commencement held Saturday, Dec. 14 at Cottage Hill Baptist.

Floyd urged graduates to consider how they use the primary tools of influence – language, lifestyle, labor and love.

“Our words can either be stones that we throw, or bricks that we build with,” Floyd said. He encouraged graduates to live out each day by making the most of every opportunity, realizing that people are always watching to see if one’s beliefs match with one’s actions.

A cheerful, hard worker has influence. “Want to make a difference at your company? Don’t work for your boss, work for Jesus. Folks like that are noticed,” he said.

Floyd said graduates have the opportunity to change the world by allowing God to use them through relationships with those around them.

“Choose to care. Choose to love, regardless. Love others the way Jesus loves you,” he said.

“Leave today, celebrating your accomplishments, but be determined to influence, to love, to make a difference,” Floyd concluded.

Graduates who received degrees by their hometowns, include:

College of Health Professions, School of Allied Health, Master of Arts

Mobile, Alabama – Tommy L. Isaac, Marriage and Family Counseling; Alexis Sky Nobles, Marriage and Family Counseling;

College of Health Professions, School of Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing

Altamonte Springs, Florida – Shana Lee Vongkhankeo, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

Athens, Alabama – Kei Lori Martin, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

Auburn, Alabama – Amy Gibson Schwadron, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner; Laura Thompson Zambrana;

Bay Minette, Alabama – Jennifer Meschell Overstreet, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

Denver, Colorado – Meghan Eileen Gilmore, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

Gadsden, Alabama – Kylie Renee Turner, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner; Meagan Ward Pigue, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

Gulf Breeze, Florida – Amanda Danielle Davis, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

Grand Bay, Alabama – Brittany Nicole Johnson, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

Jackson, Alabama – Nina Wilson Smelley, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

Magnolia Springs, Alabama – Kara Tooley, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

Mobile, Alabama – Danielle Antoinette Hughes, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner; Laurie Anne Lindsey, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner; Anthony Alan McPherson, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner; Adrian Scheviette Rodgers, Master of Science in Nursing; Kathryn Turner Thompson, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner; Brittany Michelle Wilson, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner; Crystal Shay Woodward, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

Montgomery, Alabama – Deidra Vandiver Martin, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

Saucier, Mississippi – Lori Leanne Virgilio, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

San Antonio, Texas – Lakysha Shanae Williams, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

Saraland, Alabama – Hillary Macall Whitfield, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner; Eleanor Katharine Wilkinson, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

Taunton, Massachusetts – Catilda Lorraine Turner, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

Tibbie, Alabama – Lisa Michell Akridge, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Senitra Lashone Crutchfield, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

Tyron, North Carolina – Summer Hinsdale Fountain, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner;

School of Business, Master of Business Administration

Montego Bay, St. James, Jamaica – Jevaughn Justin Shaw;

Roseburg, Oregon – Daniel Jerome;

Theodore, Alabama – Ashley Leigh McNorton;

School of Christian Studies, Master of Arts

Cincinnati, Ohio – Jacob Kenneth Henderlight, Biblical/Theological Studies;

School of Education, Master of Arts and Master of Education

Bayou La Batre, Alabama – Thu Huyen Thi Tran, Master of Arts, Early Childhood Education;

Fairhope, Alabama – Victoria Camille Gatlin, Master of Education, Higher Education Leadership and Policy;

Mobile, Alabama – Leondria Michelle Evans, Master of Arts, Alternative Early Childhood Education;

Pike Road, Alabama – Emily Snow Powell, Master of Education, Higher Education Leadership and Policy;

Satsuma, Alabama – Autumn Paige Hill, Master of Education, Higher Education Leadership and Policy;

Alabama School of the Arts, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Music and Bachelor of Science

Birmingham, Alabama – Truong-Ca Caleb Huynh, Bachelor of Science, Worship Technologies;

Canton, Georgia – Olivia Celeste Hyde, Bachelor of Science, Music, Magna Cum Laude;

Creola, Alabama – Melina Lavera Gillis, Bachelor of Science, Worship Leadership;

Mobile, Alabama – Sarah E. Borowski, Bachelor of Arts, Music, Summa Cum Laude; Crystal H. Reynolds, Bachelor of Science, Music;

Ponte Vedra, Florida – Jackson Bryant Powers, Bachelor of Science, Worship Technologies;

Theodore, Alabama – Emily Dean Tillery, Bachelor of Science, Worship Leadership;

Wilmer, Alabama – John Willard Pitts, Bachelor of Arts, Music, Magna Cum Laude;

College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Science

Andalusia, Alabama – Kaelan Ray Smith, Bachelor of Science, General Studies;

Cocoa Beach, Florida – Autumn Dawn Rudolph, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, Bachelor of Science, Criminology, Cum Laude;

Detroit, Michigan – Draion Juwan Hill, Bachelor of Science, General Studies;

Dothan, Alabama – Mercedez De’chell Lawrence, Bachelor of Science, Organizational Leadership;

Forsyth, Missouri – Kathryn Anne Gray, Bachelor of Science, Marine Science, Magna Cum Laude;

Huntsville, Alabama – Elijah Thomas Tripp, Bachelor of Science, Marine Science;

Kennesaw, Georgia – Jocelyn Marie Mahayag, Bachelor of Science, Communication;

Murfreesboro, Tennessee – Olivia Kay Flamm, Bachelor of Science, Marine Science;

Mobile, Alabama – Nathaniel Narh Bedai, Bachelor of Science, General Studies; Chelsea Denee Davis, Bachelor of Science, Communication; Tyra Mae Jones, Bachelor of Arts, Government and Lawn, Bachelor of Arts, History; Marilyn Miller Jordan, Bachelor of Science, Communication; Tyieka Latrice Pettway, Bachelor of Science, Organizational Leadership, Cum Laude; Elizabeth Beeland Watt, Bachelor of Science, Sociology, Magna Cum Laude; Sharron Whitt, Bachelor of Science, Psychology;

Panama City, Florida – Ali Nicole Taylor, Bachelor of Science, Psychology, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude;

Paris, Ile de France, France – Takumi Edward Jeannin, Bachelor of Science, General Studies;

Pensacola, Florida – Madison Lynn Tourney, Bachelor of Science, Sociology, Magna Cum Laude;

São Paulo, Brazil – Marina Glina De Capitani, Bachelor of Science, Biology, Magna Cum Laude;

Saraland, Alabama – Megan Brooke Cates, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Michael Dylan Szymanski, Bachelor of Science, Government and Law, Cum Laude;

Satsuma, Alabama – Madison Kaelyn Verkouille, Bachelor of Science, Communication, Cum Laude;

Thomasville, Georgia – Erika Marie Greek, Bachelor of Science, General Studies, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award;

College of Health Professions, School of Health and Sports Science, Bachelor of Science

Edwards, Mississippi – Abigail Skylar Bush, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training, Magna Cum Laude; Cheyne Rebekah Bush, Bachelor of Science, Athletic Training, Magna Cum Laude;

Fairhope, Alabama – Kaileigh Grace Smith, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology;

Irvington, Alabama – Reaghan Christin Turner, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology;

Jackson, Alabama – Danlee Graycen Eckstein, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology;

Las Vegas, Nevada – Christopher Lee Hopballe, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology;

Loxley, Alabama – Jordyn Noelle Valrie, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology;

Mobile, Alabama – Sherman D. Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology;

Montgomery, Alabama – Sarah Irene Murry, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude;

Sanford, North Carolina – Jazmine Nechole Atkins, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude;

College of Health Professions, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Athens, Alabama – Joseph Jennings Murray;

Atlanta, Georgia – Jazmine Noel Jones;

Brookhaven, Mississippi – Shannon Danielle Jefferson, Magna Cum Laude;

Chunchula, Alabama – Kylie Jeannette Gaffney;

Covington, Louisiana – Jessica Bradley Mackay;

Daphne, Alabama – Chad Patrick Hurley;

Fairhope, Alabama – Leah R. Guzman;

Freeport, The Bahamas – Zenia Gabrielle Bullard;

Lake City, Florida – Christina F. Rumage;

Louisville, Mississippi – LaBrisha Tiarra Clark;

Loxley, Alabama – Beverly Kim Langer;

Mobile, Alabama – Tiffany Ransom-King; Ashley Elizabeth Vargas; Jennifer Eddins Welch; Megan Anne Wright;

Semmes, Alabama – Ravin Nicole Broadus;

Tallahassee, Florida – Taylor Elise Barrett;

Vinton, Louisiana – Hali Elizabeth Habetz;

Wentworth, New Hampshire – Megan Drew Merluzzi;

School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science

Asuncion, Paraguay – Miguel Martin Valdovinos, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration;

Camden, Alabama – Laura Grace Creswell, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude;

Daphne, Alabama – Hannah Sophia Barber, Bachelor of Business Administration;

Hurley, Mississippi – Jennifer Michelle Horton, Bachelor of Business Administration, Cum Laude;

Kiev, Ukraine – Illia Filanchuk, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration;

Mobile, Alabama – Breylen Davon Carter-Pugh, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Kayla Marie Clarkbanks, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration;

Odenville, Alabama – Isaac Forester Ponce, Bachelor of Science, Computer Information Systems;

Theodore, Alabama – Ashley Leigh McNorton, Bachelor of Science, Accounting;

Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina – Nikola Rajkovic, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude;

School of Christian Studies, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science

Athens, Alabama – Zachary Lee Schrimsher, Bachelor of Science, Christian Leadership and Ministry, Summa Cum Laude;

Birmingham, Alabama – Joshua Luke Criss, Bachelor of Science, Theological Studies;

Dunnellon, Florida – April Faith Edwards, Bachelor of Arts, Intercultural Studies;

Mobile, Alabama – Jacqualine Renee Davidson, Bachelor of Science, Christian Leadership and Ministry, Magna Cum Laude;

School of Education, Bachelor of Science

Alabaster, Alabama – Emilee Vance Rogers, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude; Emily Nicole Stroud, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Cum Laude;

Mobile, Alabama – Elizabeth Mathis Chandonnet, Bachelor of Science, Child and Social Development; Leslie Karen Fritz, Bachelor of Science, Child and Social Development; Sarah Diane Phillips, Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude; LaDanika Johnson York, Bachelor of Science, Child and Social Development;

Semmes, Alabama – Anna Kathryn Merritt, Bachelor of Science, Child and Social Development;

College of Arts and Science, Associate of Science

Mobile, Alabama – Harriet Deniece Dortch, General Studies, Cum Laude

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.