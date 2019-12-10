University of Mobile Honors Piano Professor Rebecca Fox with “Rebecca Ware Fox Piano Lab”

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile honored Rebecca “Becky” Fox, who taught piano at the university for almost 40 years, at a ribbon cutting of the “Rebecca Ware Fox Piano Lab” on Dec. 5. The dedication was followed by a concert by Elite 88, the University of Mobile’s piano ensemble.

Fox also served as co-chair of the “All Steinway, All Together” campaign in 2016 that raised funds to make the University of Mobile an All-Steinway School within a year.

“Becky has left a lasting impression by helping the University of Mobile raise funds to become an All-Steinway School for our students. She has made such an impact on her students and will continue to make an impact through the Rebecca Ware Fox Piano Lab,” says Dr. Bruce Earnest, vice president for advancement.

The Rebecca Fox Piano Lab in the Alabama School of the Arts provides students with the opportunity to practice and improve their piano skills. Within the lab, students can learn the foundational aspects of piano like hand placement, keys, chords and more. New electric pianos are equipped with headsets which provide communication with the instructor and allow for up to eight students at a time to play and learn together.

Fox began her career at UM as a part-time music instructor in 1979, joining the faculty full-time in 1990. She retired in 2017 as associate professor of piano and co-chair of the piano department.

She was honored in 2014 with the William Megginson Teaching Award for excellence in teaching, both inside and outside the classroom.

“Becky always led by example. She is loved and respected campus wide. She loved her students and they loved her. Her influence will remain even as her name will remain on the Rebecca Ware Fox Piano Lab,” says Dr. John Roger Breland, executive director of the Roger Breland Center for Performing Arts at the University of Mobile.

“Her impact on me was in both my professional life and in my personal and spiritual life. I felt connected the first day I started teaching at the University of Mobile in 2009. I call her my Christ sister, because that is Becky,” says Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, director of piano studies and professor music at UM. Onalbayeva served with Fox as the co-chair of the “All Steinway, All Together” campaign.

In addition to teaching at UM, Fox served as an accompanist at various local churches and is a former member of the Mobile Piano Ensemble.

