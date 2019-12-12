University of Mobile Marine Science Program Ranked a Top 20 Value in Nation

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile’s Bachelor of Science in Marine Science has been named a Top 20 Value in the nation for 2020.

College Values Online ranked the University of Mobile’s bachelor’s degree in marine science as 12th in the top 20 list of 85 colleges and universities listed by the Center for Educational Statistics (NCES) College Navigator as offering a marine science undergraduate degree. Programs were ranked on affordability, regional accreditation, and school or program ranking with a major publication like U.S. News and World Report.

UM offers a Bachelor of Science in Marine Science through its College of Arts and Sciences. Although most coursework can be completed on campus, students spend at least two summers studying at the nearby Dauphin Island Sea Lab. Students have extensive field experiences in nearby estuaries, salt marshes and sandy beaches.

The University of Mobile ranks with U.S. News and World Report as the 11th best regional college in the South and 25thbest value school.

College Values Online ranks schools and programs, highlights features of the college experience, and provides career information from the angle of value in order to propel students toward the completion of a degree that is truly worth the investment, according to the website at collegevaluesonline.com.

For information about the Bachelor of Science in Marine Science at the University of Mobile, visit the website at umobile.edu or contact Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution founded in 1961, affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

