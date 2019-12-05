University of Mobile Presents “Our Town” by Thornton Wilder Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and Feb. 2

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile presents “Our Town,” a landmark in American drama by Pulitzer Prize winner Thornton Wilder.

There will be three performances of “Our Town:” Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. The play will be presented at the University of Mobile in Weaver Auditorium, 5735 College Parkway, Mobile, Alabama 36613.

Tickets can be purchased at umobile.edu/pas or by calling the Alabama School of the Arts box office at 251.442.2383. General admission is $15. Tickets for students with valid ID are $10.

“‘Our Town’ explores the relationship between two young Grover’s Corners neighbors, George Gibbs and Emily Webb, whose childhood friendship blossoms into romance, and then culminates in marriage. When Emily loses her life in childbirth, the circle of life portrayed in each of the three acts of ‘Our Town’ – growing up, adulthood, and death – is fully realized,” according to The Official Website of the Thornton Wilder Family.

“This play is a reminder that life is passing by us so quickly, therefore, we must take a hold of it and cherish every moment, and that the power of love can transform us. Come and be transformed by the power of this play,” says Stewart Hawley, assistant professor of theatre in the Alabama School of the Arts.

For more information about upcoming performances or performing arts degrees at the University of Mobile, visit umobile.edu or call 251.442.2383.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.