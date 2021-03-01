University of Mobile Presents ‘The Tempest’ March 25-28

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile will perform the William Shakespeare classic “The Tempest” March 25-28.

Performances will be held March 25-27 at 7 p.m. and March 28 at 2 p.m. on the Academic Park Lawn on the University of Mobile campus.

“The Tempest” is a timeless story about a man, Prospero, living in exile on a remote island with his daughter, Miranda. On the island, Prospero learns magic, using it to shipwreck those responsible for his exile.

Tickets are $15 and in-person seating is unlimited since the play is outdoors. The show will also be livestreamed. Both tickets and livestream information are available at umobile.edu/pas. A limited number of chairs will be provided, so attendees are strongly encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, State of Alabama and University of Mobile mandates, face masks or face shields will be required at the production. For more information on COVID-19 guidelines, visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

For more information on “The Tempest” or other Alabama School of the Arts 2021 Performing Arts Series events, please visit umobile.edu/pas.