University of Mobile School of Nursing Invites Public to Town Hall Meeting Feb. 21

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile School of Nursing invites surrounding communities to participate in a public Town Hall Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 12:30 to 1 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to update the public about the university’s Associate Degree in Nursing program, which started in the fall of 2022. The first graduating class is in May of 2024.

The School of Nursing is in the process of completing the required accreditation requirements. The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) accreditation team will visit the University of Mobile campus Feb. 20-22 and invites the public to participate in the 30-minute Zoom meeting.

A follow-up press release with the Zoom meeting link will be posted a few weeks before the visit.

Information about the University of Mobile Associate Degree in Nursing program is at umobile.edu/adn.

