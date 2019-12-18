University of Mobile Sent 18 Nurses into Workforce at Fall Pinning Ceremony

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile Class of 2019 sent 18 new nurses out into the workforce at their pinning ceremony on Dec. 13 at Redemption Church in Saraland.

The University of Mobile School of Nursing Pinning Ceremony is an annual event that honors graduates for their accomplishments, recognizes their families who have supported students during their journey and allows faculty a time to celebrate the accomplishments of their students. The pins used in the ceremony represent the nurse’s education as well as the institution in which the nurse studied.

The students received their pins from Mrs. Tammy Brown, instructor of nursing.

Auxiliary of Gideon’s Internationals presented nurses’ testaments to the graduates.

At the end of the ceremony graduates participated in the lamp ceremony and Florence Nightingale Pledge, a commission for a nursing career that had its roots in Christianity centuries ago.

Graduates who received Bachelor of Science in Nursing, by their hometowns, include:

Athens, Alabama – Joseph Jennings Murray;

Atlanta, Georgia – Jazmine Noel Jones;

Brookhaven, Mississippi – Shannon Danielle Jefferson, Magna Cum Laude;

Chunchula, Alabama – Kylie Jeannette Gaffney;

Covington, Louisiana – Jessica Bradley Mackay;

Daphne, Alabama – Chad Patrick Hurley;

Fairhope, Alabama – Leah R. Guzman;

Freeport, The Bahamas – Zenia Gabrielle Bullard;

Lake City, Florida – Christina F. Rumage;

Louisville, Mississippi – LaBrisha Tiarra Clark;

Mobile, Alabama – Tiffany Ransom-King; Ashley Elizabeth Vargas; Jennifer Eddins Welch; Megan Anne Wright;

Semmes, Alabama – Ravin Nicole Broadus;

Tallahassee, Florida – Taylor Elise Barrett;

Vinton, Louisiana – Hali Elizabeth Habetz;

Wentworth, New Hampshire – Megan Drew Merluzzi;

