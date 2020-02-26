Voices of Mobile Reunion Brings Alumni Back to University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. –Parked outside of Martin Hall, it looked like merely a tour bus for Voices of Mobile, but the inside of the bus told a different story. Step inside, and the tour bus spanned years, showcasing funny photos and phrases coined on the road.

The “pop-up museum” paid homage to Voices of Mobile alumni who returned to the University of Mobile for the Voices of Mobile Reunion Jan. 10 – 11. Former members came from seven states to attend the reunion at their alma mater.

The weekend included a tour led by UM President Lonnie Burnett to see new renovations, opportunities for reminiscing with friends and director Dr. Roger Breland, and time spent worshiping together.

For many alumni, this was their first-time coming home to UM since their graduation. Two members of the first Voices ensemble, Jordan Tyler Squires and Ashley Gully See, also attended.

See said, “Seventeen years ago, the original Voices of Mobile looked nothing like it does now, but even then, it was something special. To be able to come back and celebrate all that God has done in that time was a joy!”

Voices of Mobile is more than an ensemble to its members; the shared experiences of praising the Lord can bind people together as a family, according to See.

See watched alumni who had never met before worship together because they had a song in common.

“To be able to worship as a family and share the experience with my daughter was the highlight of the weekend,” she said.

“Roll the Track” was a special time of worship during the reunion. A track of a Voice’s song would play, and if any alumni from the group’s 17 years knew the song, they would go on stage to sing the song together.

Voices was established in 2003 and has toured around the world, including: China, Philippines, Cuba, Israel, France and the White House.

For more information on Voices of Mobile, visit umobile.edu/voices or call 251.442.2222.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.