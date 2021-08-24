College Intramurals: Count the Laughs, Not the Score

Here’s one of my favorite memories from the University of Mobile’s intramural soccer season. Our team is racing down the field – three of us and only the goalkeeper to block us – my teammate takes the shot… off the crossbar right to me! I get set, hoping I’ll score a midair volley… completely missed the ball, but it rolls to my teammate behind me, so we have another chance! He freaks out and passes it straight to the other team and they go down and score. Nobody remembers who won the game or the score, but what we do remember is all falling on the ground laughing at the events that had just taken place – because it’s intramurals and laughing is what makes the games count.

Intramural sports are one of the best ways to make friends and have fun in college, especially at a small school like the University of Mobile. From a few weeks into the fall semester to just a few weeks before finals in spring, there are four seasonal sports and many weekend tournaments. Our seasonal sports are Flag Football, 7 on 7 Soccer, Basketball and Softball, along with weekend tournaments such as Beach Volleyball, Disc Golf and Ultimate Frisbee. Winners not only get a free championship T-shirt, but also bragging rights for the next year.

Here are a few tips for new students that I’ve picked up from playing intramurals the last four years at the University of Mobile.

First and yes, it sounds simple, but be there! Show up and play or cheer from the sidelines –either way, you’re in for a fun time. Intramurals are put on by students for students, making it almost an entirely student-based activity – except for the always-entertaining staff team. If you don’t have a team, be a free agent – everyone gets assigned to a team and it’s a great way to make friends.

Second, try something new. I played on a soccer team that had a dude who had never played before. By the end of the season, he was an above-average player – so take the risk and sign up. Do a sport you didn’t have the chance to play growing up. There are always people willing to teach you and, even if you mess up, it’s all for fun.

Third and finally, one thing that gets lost in competition sometimes – have fun! In softball, swing for the fences every at bat, take a half-court shot in basketball. Let the time you’re playing be filled with laughter and good times.

For anyone looking to get involved in college life, intramurals is the way to go. At the University of Mobile, we live by the motto “Know and be Known.” Intramurals is the best place to know people and be known, which is why everyone should at least show up and try a sport. Who knows, you may end up a champion!