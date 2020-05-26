Known for Creativity: Julianne Patterson

The University of Mobile provides students with experiences which prepare them for every aspect of life after graduation. Julianne Patterson is one of many who express tremendous gratitude to UM and all of its professors.

“I will forever be thankful for choosing UM to be the place where I was able to grow and experience so many possibilities,” said Patterson. “I know it will impact my life as I continue to grow in my career and faith.”

Patterson graduated from UM in the Spring of 2018 and majored in Graphic Design. She is now working as a fulltime junior graphic designer at Mighty, a branding and digital agency in Mobile, Alabama. Patterson also runs Prints by Jules, a small custom art business she started her freshman year at UM.

“UM provided the perfect environment to experience faith integrated in every aspect of life, which was so beneficial and crucial for my growth,” said Patterson. “UM prepared me for my job by not only giving me the essential skills I needed to start out, but also by instilling in me the drive to learn and challenge myself.”

Along with her fulltime job and running her own business on the side, Patterson also leads worship at The Grove Community Church and helps run social media for Redemption Church’s Young Adults ministry.

Patterson’s time at UM greatly prepared her for life after school. She had the opportunity to be involved in local conferences and have trial interviews and portfolio reviews with professionals across the South.

Patterson said, “Megan Cary, my graphic design professor, was an extremely influential mentor in my life throughout college who constantly challenged and encouraged me.”

“I am thankful for UM for so many reasons,” said Patterson. “I’m thankful for the Christ-centered campus, classes and professors who allowed me to grow in my education and faith simultaneously.

“UM provided so many experiences that I strongly believe I wouldn’t have been able to have if I had chosen to go to school anywhere else.”

While she studied at UM, Patterson ran on the cross-country team, led worship for chapel services, and was a studio assistant in the art department.

Watch Julianne’s Be Known video here: https://youtu.be/mw5XX32jV9g