Career Resolutions for UM Students

With the new year 2021 upon us, it is customary for us to make New Year’s resolutions. I believe resolutions can be good because it causes us to look to the new year with hope and an anticipation that the new year will be better than the last one. For current college students, this is the year to focus on preparing yourself for your career after graduation. For many college graduates, with fall commencement behind you, you have been or will be looking for your first job after college. To help you along, I suggest the following new year career goals for University of Mobile students and graduates:

Attend career and Handshake workshops on campus Update your resume, other career documents, and your Handshake profile Have a professional headshot made of yourself Schedule an appointment with the career coordinator through Handshake Register for Campus Career & Grad School Fair when it opens and schedule group and individual sessions with companies that interest you based on your career preference and major

I also recommend the following books for career and professional development for millennials and generation Z:

What Color Is Your Parachute? 2021: Your Guide to a Lifetime of Meaningful Work and Career Success by Richard N. Bolles and Katharine Brooks EdD

This is a classic that continues to get yearly revisions and is the first book college students should read if they’re looking to start a career. “Parachute” offers tips on how to find a job, which careers are hot right now, and how to discover your passion and values.

StrengthsFinder 2.0 by Tom Rath

I commend you if you know what you want to do professionally, but do you really know what your true strengths are? This assessment was offered in your Freshman Seminar class and this career development book can help you better understand the strengths you possess.

Now is the time for action! Make 2021 the year you turn your resolutions into realities!