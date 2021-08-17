Q&A with UM School of Business Dean Kathy Dunning

It’s not enough to be a good person in the world of business – God calls you to be more, says Dr. Kathy Dunning, dean of the School of Business at the University of Mobile.

“That is why our students and faculty use their business skills to help low-income citizens prepare tax returns, organize a community clothes closet, and help non-profits through our student-led Good Work Agency,” Dunning says. “Our School of Business faculty mentor and prepare students to be good citizens, making ethical business decisions through the lens of a Christian worldview.”

We asked the dean about teaching at UM and where you’ll find her when she’s not in the classroom.

Q: A strength of the UM School of Business is the combination of practical experience and academic learning. How has that played out in your career?

A: It’s obvious I love the University of Mobile since I am beginning my 28th year at UM this fall. After earning my Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Accounting, I worked for two international, publicly-traded corporations. I worked in tax compliance and planning for both prior to moving into academics. I am a Certified Managerial Accountant, Certified in Financial Management, Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis and have earned my doctorate with a specialization in Accounting. You could definitely say I am a life-long learner!

Q: How does the School of Business prepare students for the business world?

A: The University of Mobile School of Business offers a perfect combination of theory and practice. We work with students to become grounded in foundational business knowledge while also ensuring they leave UM as good communicators, capable critical-thinkers and problem-solvers, ready to pursue their career calling.

Q: We say UM is a place where students can “Know and Be Known.” What does that mean to you?

A: To me, that phrase can be a student stopping by my office to talk about career goals; a student letting me know they’ve passed that first or final section of the CPA exam; or keeping up with a student even 25 years after graduation. Connections are made and maintained here at UM.

Q: What are some of your interests outside of teaching?

A: I really enjoy hiking in the mountains, golf, kayaking and paddle boarding, primarily because all of these activities typically take place in some pretty spectacular spots. I feel closest to God in nature and stand in awe of His creations. And I do love to read on the rainy days!