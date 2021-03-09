Where Will Your Degree Take You? – Elmer Colubio III

Elmer Colubio III, a senior finance major at the University of Mobile, has always wanted to be in the banking industry as a loan officer or a financial advisor, and his degree and experience are helping him get there.

“I’ve always been interested in money. I love saving, and I know that my finance degree is going to help me get certified to help others with money. The stock market is one of those things that’s so beneficial as long as you’ve learned the ins and outs of the market. The University of Mobile is helping me learn how to analyze statements and balance sheets for future investment decisions,” said Elmer.

Because of the smaller class sizes, Elmer has been able to build relationships with his professors. Dr. Kathy Dunning, dean of the School of Business at UM, has helped him acquire internships with local business to build his resume and prepare him for work after graduation.

“Personal Finance was one of my favorite classes. It helped me learn how to manage my money and wealth. Dr. Sevints Nuriyeva, associate professor of global business and management at UM, has helped me get out of my shell. Her classes are very interactive, and they help me think outside the box and get me out of my comfort zone,” said Elmer.