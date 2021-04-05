Where will your degree take you – Tamara Gurley

Recently, we’ve been shown that the world can change at the drop of a hat. Whether it’s learning how to teach students remotely or effectively using technology in the business world, the University of Mobile aims to prepare their students for anything. That’s why the Instructional Design and Technology master’s program was introduced, and that’s what led Tamara Gurley, a third-grade teacher at J.E. Turner Elementary school in Wilmer, Alabama, and first-year master’s student, to the program.

“I always wanted to get my master’s, but I wasn’t sure what I wanted to get it in. When schools shut down in March, everything went technology based, and Jennifer Fetner, the assistant principal at J.E. Turner and Semmes Elementary School, told me about this program. She’s a professor for Instructional Design and Technology at UM, so we were able to talk about what all it entailed. Since it was all online, I was sold,” said Tamara.

Since Tamara was a child, she knew she wanted to be a teacher. During her sophomore year of undergrad at the University of Mobile, she knew God was truly calling her to teach children. She’s able to pull information that she’s learning from her master’s degree program into her classroom setting.

“I love the idea of being able to mentor coworkers with the background of Instructional Design and Technology while still getting to interact with the kids. Everything I’m learning in my classes at UM can easily be applied into my third-grade class. For example, I was able to find an event with some of my students’ favorite author, and we were able to virtually meet an author that they love. They’ve been writing books nonstop, and it’s all because of what I’ve learned at UM. It’s still applicable to my school now, but it can help me grow in the future.”