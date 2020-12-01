Alumni of The Month: Dr. Jamie Kilpatrick Morrow

University of Mobile Alumni Alumni

Dr. Jamie Kilpatrick Morrow
Class of 2015
Biology

I graduated with my DO degree from the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine in May, and I recently began internal medicine residency at Southeast Health in Dothan. I deeply cherish the time I spent at UM and the relationships I built there — including meeting my wonderful husband. Five years ago when I graduated from UM and I was preparing to attend medical school, I never dreamed that I would graduate into a world shaken by a global pandemic. But my time at UM prepared me to think deeply about the difficult questions that often arise in medicine. UM provided me not only with a foundation in the basic sciences that I needed to succeed in medical school, but also with the foundation I needed to learn to provide care in a way that honors and values all people as image bearers of God.

