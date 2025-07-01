Church Spotlight: Cottage Hill Baptist Church

A History of Growth and Impact

Celebrating 80 years of faith and service, Cottage Hill Baptist Church has grown from a one-week tent revival in 1944 with just 28 members to a thriving, multi-site church making a global impact. Each era has brought new blessings and opportunities for expansion:

• Cottage Hill Christian Academy recently marked its 25-year anniversary and now serves over 600 students from preschool through 12th grade.

• The Recreational Outreach Center has become a vital ministry hub, using sports and fitness programs to reach people across the city.

• Love Where You Live, launched in 2015, has contributed thousands of service hours to Mobile and Baldwin counties.

Cottage Hill has been a longstanding partner with UM, hosting Christmas Spectacular, graduation ceremonies, and investing in UM students in a variety of ways.

A Vision for the Future

With four campuses – Cottage Hill Baptist Church (main campus), Downtown Church at The Steeple, Church of the Island (Dauphin Island), and Bay Family Church (Grand Bay) – Cottage Hill continues to expand its reach. During the church’s 80th anniversary celebration, Pastor Alan introduced the “Eight80” vision, a bold initiative that includes:

• Commissioning 80 members into ministry service.

• Assisting in the planting or revitalization of 80 churches.

• Sending 800 members on short-term mission trips.

“We are very intentional and have currently partnered with church plants in Puerto Rico, Turkey, Salt Lake City and Pittsburg,” said Floyd. “We also want to help those who are called to vocational ministry find opportunities to serve – whether at one of our campuses, a church replant or through one of the many churches we are connected with. Although Cottage Hill has a very rich history, we truly believe its greatest days lie ahead.”

Dr. Alan Floyd ’89, Lead Pastor

A Mobile native, Dr. Alan Floyd felt the call to ministry at just 16 years old. He graduated from then-Mobile College in 1989 with a Bachelor of Arts in religion and English, later earning his MDiv from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and a DMin from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. His passion for church revitalization has been a guiding force throughout his ministry, shaping his doctoral work and leadership approach. Before becoming lead pastor at Cottage Hill in 2012, he pastored churches in Florida and Georgia.

“I value the preparation for ministry and the friendships developed at Mobile College. Many of those relationships remain strong today. It’s a joy to now serve alongside Ricky Watt, who attended MC with me, as we work together through our network of churches,” he said.

Floyd and his wife, Kathy, have two sons, Christopher ’17 and Conner ’21, both University of Mobile graduates currently serving in local church ministry.