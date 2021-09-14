The Academy at University of Mobile Offers Private Music Lessons

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announces affordable, private music lessons for all ages available through The Academy in the Alabama School of Arts.

The Academy will provide lessons in voice and instrument on the University of Mobile campus. Virtual lessons are available upon request.

“The Academy at the University of Mobile has been such a great experience for my daughter,” said Paige Hill, whose daughter studies piano. “I would recommend The Academy to any parent looking for a special place to take their child for musical instruction.”

Lessons start at $25 for 30 minutes and $45 for an hour. There will be opportunities for a recital performance each semester.

Instructors include highly trained undergraduate and graduate students of the University of Mobile. Premier instructors include faculty of the University of Mobile who have received a master’s degree or higher.

“These instructors are eager to develop skills as educators and want to pass their love for music to others,” said Rebekah Lipscombe, director of The Academy and a University of Mobile graduate and instructor of music.

The Academy is designed to present and develop high quality arts training programs in music, theatre, art and dance through year-round training for all ages.

Visit umobile.edu/theacademy to register and learn more information about the private music lessons.

About the University of Mobile

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.