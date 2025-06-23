University of Mobile School of Nursing Earns Maximum 10-Year CCNE Accreditation

MOBI LE, Ala.– The University of Mobile School of Nursing degree programs have been granted the maximum 10-year accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

The prestigious accreditation will extend through June 30, 2035, for UM’s baccalaureate degree program in nursing, master’s degree program in nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice program and post-graduate APRN certificate program.

“This achievement reflects the exceptional quality and mission-driven leadership of our faculty and students in the School of Nursing,” said University of Mobile President Charles Smith.

“It reaffirms what we already know – that the University of Mobile is preparing nurses who are not only highly skilled but also grounded in faith and compassion as they care for others. Accreditation at this level confirms our continued excellence in academic preparation and our mission of multiplying Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world,” Smith said.

Validation of Excellence

UM’s School of Nursing dean, Dr. Sarah Witherspoon, said receiving the full 10-year accreditation is a powerful validation of the hard work, innovation and dedication that define the undergraduate and graduate programs.

“Our students graduate ready to lead in healthcare settings, with the confidence that comes from rigorous training, supportive faculty and a Christ-centered approach to nursing,” she said.

Dr. Jessica Garner, graduate dean in the School of Nursing, said, “CCNE Accreditation calls schools and programs of nursing to the highest level of educational nursing excellence, and it was a privilege to lead our team through the process. The collaborative effort of the faculty and staff is a testament to the strength of the School of Nursing team.”

Recognized Success

The University of Mobile School of Nursing, part of the Christian university’s Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, prepares students for careers in one of the most in-demand fields in the nation.

UM’s nursing programs are known for producing competent and compassionate healthcare professionals. The Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program has earned recognition as the #1 BSN program in Alabama. Both the BSN program and the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program have a consistent 100% first-time pass rate on the NCLEX licensure exam and 100% job placement ratefor graduates.

Comprehensive Degree Options

Undergraduate programs in the School of Nursing include:

Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN)

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN)

Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN)

Online RN to BSN

Graduate programs include:

Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner

Master of Science in Nursing Leadership

Post-Master’s APRN Certificate

Nurse Educator Certificate

Post-Master Certificate – Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner

Doctor of Nursing Practice – BSN to DNP Nurse Practitioner

Doctor of Nursing Practice – Post-Master’s

Rigorous Accreditation Standards

The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education is a national accrediting agency that ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate and residency/fellowship programs in nursing.

The accreditation process includes a self-study and site visit to ensure each program’s quality and effectiveness, focusing on four key areas:

Mission and governance

Institutional commitment and resources

Curriculum and teaching-learning practices

Assessment and achievement of program outcomes

The CCNE Board of Commissioners granted UM’s accreditation during its meeting April 29-May 1, 2025.

The baccalaureate degree program in nursing, master’s degree program in nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice program and post-graduate APRN certificate program at the University of Mobile are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (http://www.ccneaccreditation.org).

