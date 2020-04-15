UM Art Program Helps Award-Winning Student Succeed

From in-class assignments, to working an internship on campus, then another off campus, Savannah Bohlen was prepared to succeed every step of the way.

As a senior graphic design major at the University of Mobile, Bohlen says the Visual Arts Department is a close-knit family that is there to support and help students.

Megan Cary, associate professor of graphic design, is just one of the professors that have positively impacted Bohlen’s educational experience.

“Megan works tirelessly for her students and does not hesitate to be there for me if I ever need help. She’s helped me tremendously to not only push myself, but also to seize new opportunities,” says Bohlen.

Bohlen is thankful to attend a university where faculty and staff are so focused on helping students succeed.

“I appreciate UM allowing so many opportunities for their students, whether it’s in the marketing department, School of Business or Alabama School of the Arts. Everyone is truly willing to help somehow, some way,” says Bohlen.

During Bohlen’s junior year, she interned with the University of Mobile Marketing & Public Relations Office as a graphic designer. During this time, she received hands-on experience and added professional-level work to her portfolio.

That portfolio is what impressed the creative director at Lewis Communications, a full-service marketing, creative branding and digital communications agency, and led to an internship at Lewis her senior year.

During her time at Lewis, Bohlen won a Bronze Addy Award for her project for Abeka, a homeschool network.

“The way Megan teaches gave me all the tools that I needed and helped me understand what I needed to in any environment that I found myself in,” says Bohlen.