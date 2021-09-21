University of Mobile Online Programs Accepting Applications for Flexible and Convenient Degrees

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile online programs are accepting applications from students who are interested in earning bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees online.

With UM online programs, students get the same higher education for a higher purpose that on-campus students receive. The online courses give students the flexibility of 8-week sessions, with personal attention from faculty at a Christian university recognized as a Best Value School by U.S. News & World Report.

“Online programs at the University of Mobile offer students the same exceptional quality of education we have been delivering on campus for the past 60 years, but now in a more flexible model that fits the needs of many people in our society,” said Dr. Todd Greer, vice president for Academic Affairs.

“Each program is shaped by full-time faculty at the University of Mobile and taught by experts in the field that are able to mentor you as you pursue your career goals.”

For more information on online programs and to apply, visit umobile.edu/online.

Online undergraduate programs include Bachelor of Science in Nursing – RN to BSN, Bachelor of Science in Christian Leadership and Ministry, Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and Bachelor of Arts or Science in Psychology.

Available graduate programs include Master of Music in Music Education, MSN Family Nurse Practitioner (BSN to MSN Track), MSN Nursing Education, MSN Executive Leadership, Master of Arts in Education, Master of Education (MED) Instructional Design and Technology, Master of Education in Higher Education Leadership and Policy, Master of Arts in Biblical and Theological Studies, Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Leadership and Communication, and Doctor of Nursing Practice.

“Our online undergraduate degrees can prepare you for the world ahead without demanding you to stop working, being a caregiver, or any number of demands individuals are currently experiencing,” said Greer. “The graduate programs that we offer in an online format allow individuals to recognize their own upward mobility as they step out and lead in a variety of areas.”

Applications are being accepted now at umobile.edu/apply. For more information, visit umobile.edu/online or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

