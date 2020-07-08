5 Forgotten College Essentials

As you begin your time as a student at the University of Mobile, you should know that you have so many people around you ready to help. UM is special because we are a family, and everyone works together for the good of the students.

As a 2020 graduate, I look back on my time at UM and remember preparing for my very first semester of college. I had no clue what to pack, but friends and family members gave me their advice on things I wouldn’t want to forget. So, if you are a college freshman or transfer student, I want to welcome you to the University of Mobile and pass along the things I found very helpful during my time at UM.

1. Umbrella | The weather can be unpredictable in Mobile and the last thing you want to experience is walking to class in the rain without an umbrella. I have always carried a family size umbrella in my backpack for the days when it “isn’t going to rain” and it ends up pouring. The large size is great because it doesn’t just protect me, it also protects my backpack.

2. Calendar | Whether it is a paper calendar or an electronic one, get used to using it. Over time it will become your best friend. Trying to remember what is due and what you have scheduled may not seem like a problem that first semester, but as time goes on you will wish you had one instead of trying to keep everything straight in your head.

3. Mattress Topper | A comfortable bed and a good night’s rest can make the world of a difference in your daily life – from your mood to your studies, it can improve everything. So, go get yourself a mattress topper to add more comfort to your dorm bed. This will improve your sleep and make it feel more like home. Don’t worry, they don’t all cost $100 – you can get a nice, comfortable one from Walmart at a decent price that is just the right size for your bed.

4. Brita Water Pitcher | I don’t know about you, but I am not a huge fan of drinking tap water. At home my refrigerator has filtered water, but at school my mini fridge did not! So, if you’re like me, you will be tempted to purchase plastic, disposable water bottles all the time from Walmart – which can add up after a semester or an entire school year! There is another option, though. I would highly recommend getting yourself a Brita water pitcher or something like it so you can have filtered water while you’re at school. It is also beneficial because it saves you all the money you would spend on pack after pack of disposable bottles.

5. Foldable Drying Rack | This is one thing I never would have thought of. Thankfully, my mom told me I would want one and it is seriously so helpful. When your closet is full but you need to hang something to dry, this is the most useful tool. It is big enough to hang dry a good amount of clothing, but it also folds up nice and compact so you can slide it in your closet when you aren’t using it.

These are just a few things you may find helpful as you begin this new season of your life. Congratulations on saying “Yes!” to a school that loves you, works for you and will help you succeed. Welcome to the University of Mobile!