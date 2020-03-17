Don’t Give Up, Even When It’s Tough

At the University of Mobile, we are Christ-centered. For students in the School of Nursing, were I serve as dean, that means faculty and staff want students to grow in faith as well as in their nursing skills and knowledge. Personally, I want students to feel encouraged as they merge their faith with their education; I want students to know that they are right where they are supposed to be.

Just this past month, students asked me to lead a devotional and pray before an exam. Here are two verses that I use to encourage our nursing students:

Philippians 4:6 says, “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything, by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.”

Our God is faithful to those that diligently seek Him. Students and faculty both have roles to fulfill and work to do. Students, you must put in the work if you desire to reap the benefits.

2 Timothy 1:7, “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear but of power, and love, and of a sound mind.”

Students, you have studied hard, and you know what you know. The spirit of fear is a trick of the enemy. When self-doubt appears, give the enemy the word as Jesus did after His 40 days and 40 nights of fasting. Jesus did not argue, He did get frustrated, and He did not give up. Jesus said, “It is written,” and then quoted the scripture.

Don’t give up. Push through when it’s hard and when you’re tired – God will help you. Depend on His strength. Psalm 29:11 says, “The Lord gives strength to His people, the Lord blesses His people with peace.” Believe that, students.

Student nurses, I appreciate each of you, and I’m proud that you chose the University of Mobile School of Nursing. You are right where you are supposed to be.