5 Bible Verses to Remember in College

As I’ve made my way through college, I have found it so important to cling to the Word of God. Every verse in the Bible has its own, special message; however, certain passages will resonate with us during specific points in our lives. Since arriving at the University of Mobile, these four verses have become a central aspect of my life.



1. Proverbs 12:25 – Anxiety weighs down the heart, but a kind word cheers it up.

There will be times in college when it will feel as though your assignments have gotten ahead of you. During these periods, it is so easy to allow anxiety to take over and cause stress as you struggle. This verse reminds me that all it takes is a bit of kindness from someone else to show that they care.

Here at the University of Mobile, many of the faculty and professors will come to know you personally. It always brightens my day when a professor, who I might not even have classes with, stops to chat with me. Because UM is such a close-knit community, you will never be alone during times of anxiety. There will always be someone around to partner with and pray for you!



2. Proverbs 16:3 – Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and He will establish your plans.

Anxiety often erupts as a side effect of worry. In college, it is all too easy to worry about the future and what it may or may not bring. Although thoughts of failure can infiltrate the mind and drag you down, this verse reminds us not to worry because, as long as we have committed ourselves to the Lord, He will take care of the rest. Here at the University of Mobile, students are taught in a way that prepares them for their future careers. However, the professors and faculty also make sure their students realize how important the Lord is in their life. To grow closer to God is to come closer to realizing your full potential and purpose.



3. Philippians 4:13 – I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.

The feeling of being utterly powerless is what most often leads us to worry. When in college, students are able to grow individually and truly discover who they are called to be. However, during this first taste of freedom, it is possible to feel powerless. For the first time ever, you are totally in charge of your own life! But if you don’t think that you are ready to take the reins, doubt will slowly and silently creep in. To feel powerless in life is to feel trapped in a cage of your own making. This is why the Bible reminds us that, with the Lord, we can have both power and strength. God does not throw us unto this earth and abandon us, He stays by our side to guide and empower us through times of both good and bad.

At the University of Mobile, the professors and faculty understand the huge changes that are taking place in the lives of their students. If they feel as though a student may be experiencing a difficult season, they are always prepared to talk with and encourage them in any way they can.



4. John 14:27 – Peace I leave with you; My peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.

Fear is at the beginning of everything that is negative. Fear is what leads to the feeling of being powerless, which then quickly morphs into worry as you try to think of ways to overcome your situation. Because of this worry, anxiety springs up to take its place as a more “effective” defensive strategy. In college, it is all too easy to fall into this brutal cycle of fear, powerlessness, worry, anxiety, repeat.

But the Bible tells us that these emotions are not of the Lord. God is good; He is here to provide peace as he guides you through your life. When we get caught up in these emotions, we often feel as though God has forsaken us and that we are all on our own. However, if we only pause and call out to Him, He will come rushing in to save us from our sorrows.

At the University of Mobile, fear is actively fought against. The professors and faculty put an enormous effort into making sure their students are well-cared for and at peace with their current place in life. UM is a university showered by and totally covered in prayers. When I first arrived, I experienced a peace that I had never felt before. This feeling of utter content carried me all throughout my first semester and is still prevalent in my life.

Though college can be a time of change, do not give in to fear. Instead, draw closer to the Lord and His Word so that you can receive constant reminders of how big He is compared to the seemingly vast nature of your struggles. Befriend those who will gather around you in times of trouble and get plugged-in to a church off campus. At the University of Mobile, you will be able to thrive in an environment that is deeply founded on the principles listed in the Bible. With such a system in place, avoiding fear, powerlessness, worry, and anxiety can become that much easier.