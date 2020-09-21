Faith-Based Bucket List for College

College is a great time for you to grow in your faith and figure out what God is calling you to do with your life. You have free time that you won’t get in a typical nine-to-five job, so why not take advantage of it while you can. The University of Mobile works to make sure that each student grows their relationship with God while at UM. Here is a faith-based bucket list to complete during college so that you can grow closer to God throughout this time.

1. Find a local church

Finding a church is a very important part of your college experience. Joining a church allows you to be discipled by older church members and join small groups with other students who are going through the same experiences as you. The University of Mobile helps students get connected with local churches through events like For The Church Expo.

2. Share your faith with 4 people

Mark 16:15 says “He said to them, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.’” Sharing your faith with others is something God calls all of us to do. College is a great time for you to begin this practice and get past the fear of sharing your faith.

3. Read the entire Bible

The free time you have in college likely won’t be available once you have a typical job. This is a great time for you to put in the time and read the Bible cover to cover.

4. Volunteer and use your spiritual gifts

1 Peter 4:10 says “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.” The University of Mobile also helps students find ways to volunteer in the community like Project Serve. Your local church is also a great place for you to start volunteering with your spiritual gifts.

5. Memorize 24 verses

Psalm 119:11 says “I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you.” Jesus quoted scripture when He was tempted in the wilderness, which set an example for us. Memorizing scripture helps you avoid temptation and can help you share the gospel when there isn’t a Bible around. This can easily be done by memorizing only three verses per semester and can be a great start to a lifelong habit.

6. Dedicate a summer to Christ

Having your summers free is the perfect time for you to use your gifts for Christ. There are multiple ways you can do this by going with UM on Youth Hostel Mission, going on mission trips with your local church or working at Christian camps.

7. Show Christ through your actions

Sharing your faith through actions is a great way to show the love of Christ. You can do this through volunteering at your local church, volunteering at homeless shelters, or even tutoring kids who need extra help. The University of Mobile also has shorter trips that students can attend to assist local communities.

8. Fast

Ezra 8:21 says “I proclaimed a fast, so that we might humble ourselves before our God and ask him for a safe journey for us and our children, with all our possessions.” There are multiple reasons to fast including humility. Fasting helps us grow closer to God and depend on him for what we need.

Once you complete this bucket list, you have set yourself up for a lifetime of habits to grow your faith. The University of Mobile can encourage you in your walk with God. If you would like more information about how to get involved or how to grow you faith at the University of Mobile, visit umobile.edu/studentlife.