Grow Your Spiritual Life at UM

Going to college means taking on a lot of responsibility. You’re living on your own and making your own choices. According to Lifeway Research, two thirds of incoming freshman walk away from their Christian faith, but at the University of Mobile, we work to grow that faith instead of diminishing it. As a student, you have multiple ways to get plugged in and find a community of believers to support and grow your Christian beliefs.

Christ in the Classrooms

At the University of Mobile, each professor is a believer. Professors prepare students to be successful in their career choices, but also to share the gospel in their workplace after college. With a 14:1 student to teacher ratio, professors work to build relationships with students in order to share real life experience on how to have a rewarding and Christ-centered vocation after college.

Connecting with a Local Church

Connecting with a local church is an essential part of a student’s life. Local churches provide guidance, community, encouragement and support for students. The church also connects you with people who have been through similar experiences who can mentor you and be your home away from home. UM has multiple ways to help students get connected with local churches, including the For the Church Expo which allows for students to see what options are available, and find the church that God is calling them to.

Ministry Student Leaders

The University of Mobile connects new students with student-led small groups. This means that each small group will be going through the same life experiences and can encourage each other while growing their faith. Ministry Leaders are also active in their local church and can assist students in finding the church home that they’re looking for.

Going on Missions Trips

Having missions experiences is a great way for you to grow in your faith and see what life is like outside of your bubble. The University of Mobile offers multiple ways for you to serve and share your faith through your actions. Project Serve is on example of this. Students and faculty all join together to work on projects within the local Mobile area. Students can also be part of Youth Hostel Missions, which allows students to backpack through Europe and learn to share their testimony and preach the gospel in different cultures, while also earning college credit.

University Chapel

The purpose of chapel is to offer students well-planned programs providing for Christian growth and maturation. This doesn’t substitute for the local church, but it allows for students to worship alongside each other. Speakers from all walks of life lead chapel such as local pastors, alumni and even well-known evangelists such as Trip Lee, a hip-hop artist with Reach Records; Danny Akin, president of the Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and Bob Goff, author of Love Does.

You can find out about more ways to grow in your faith at the University of Mobile by visiting umobile.edu/student-life.