Mental Wellness: Thankfulness

How can college students be successful in the midst of a world of uncertainty? “Mental Wellness Monday” on the University of Mobile’s Student Success Instagram page can give you some ideas. University of Mobile counselor Mary-Claire Marshall is sharing tips and news you can use each Monday, and we’ll recap her advice here each week. You can find the video on Instagram at @umobilessc.

Here are this week’s Mental Wellness Monday tips:

Mary-Claire started out by reading Philippians 4:6-8 “… do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.”

She gave students two tips that can help them practice thankfulness during this season.

1. Gratefulness journal | Document what you are thankful for to get your mind thinking about those things! Take questions and/or prompts and answer them. Here are a couple:

Today I am grateful for…

I really appreciate…

I felt joy when…

My favorite part of the day was…

Today I showed gratitude by…

What abilities are you grateful for?

You can find more of these type prompts and questions on Pinterest!

2. Prayer | During this time, it’s important to take time to pray. Get in a still, quiet place and thank God for the things that He has blessed you with. It might be useful to start a prayer journal during this time to keep record of when God answers a prayer!

During this time of uncertainty, it’s so important to remember the good. Find ways to be thankful this week and the coming weeks.