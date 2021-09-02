Q&A with UM Master in Athletic Training Prof Megan Harper

Experience is a great teacher, and that’s certainly true for college students preparing for a career in athletic training. As coordinator of clinical education for the Master of Athletic Training Program at the University of Mobile, Megan Harper said providing students with a variety of experiences not only benefits the student – it also benefits the community.

“The exercise science program and Master of Athletic Training program both offer a variety of clinical education sites as well as internship sites. We are able to utilize wonderful clinics and facilities all throughout Mobile. This has truly allowed us to really showcase our students to people in the community,” said the assistant professor of kinesiology.

In addition to being a UM professor, Harper also is a UM alumna. She graduated from UM in 2009 and worked as an athletic trainer for 10 years before coming back to her alma mater to be part of the new Master of Athletic Training Program in the School of Health and Sports Science, part of UM’s College of Health Professions.

As both a University of Mobile graduate and a professor, Harper has a unique perspective on what makes this Christian university special. Here’s what she said:

Q: What do you like most about UM?

A: The thing I love about the University of Mobile is the same thing I loved when I was a student here, which is the sense of family and community. Here at UM, the professors and students are able to get to know one another and truly make connections. I had professors who invested their time and energy into me because they believed in me as a student. I am so thankful and blessed to have been given the opportunity to pay it forward to my students.

Q: What does “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose” mean to you?

A: What “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose” means to me is preparing and equipping young adults with the knowledge and the tools to leave UM and make a positive and impactful difference in their communities. As professors, we have been put into positions to help our students find their calling, understand it, and prepare them to do God’s work once they leave the University of Mobile.