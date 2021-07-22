Q&A with UM Theology Professor Jay Robertson

Theology matters, says Dr. Jay Robertson. The University of Mobile associate professor of systematic theology is director of the theology program in the university’s new Center for Christian Calling.

The Bachelor of Arts in Theological Studies provides a rigorous academic program based on a bold commitment to the trustworthiness of the Bible that aims to produce first-rate scholars. This program is designed for Christians called to teaching ministry and provides a solid foundation for students who plan to pursue graduate degrees.

Robertson brings a deep understanding of theology and a pastor’s heart to the classroom – and to the congregation of Crawford Baptist Church in Mobile, where he serves as pastor for preaching and vision.

We asked Robertson how the theology program prepares graduates to proclaim the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Q: What is your background?

A: I have taught at the University of Mobile for 18 years. I earned a Master of Divinity and PhD from Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Cordova, Tennessee. My PhD is in systematic theology with minors in church history and preaching. I also have served as a pastor for 30 years.

Q: What courses do you teach?

A: I teach Introduction to Christian Worldview, The Mission and Message of Jesus, Biblical Interpretation, Systematic Theology, Christian Apologetics, and Global Disciple-making. My favorite courses to teach are Systematic Theology 1 & 2. We must be biblically accurate when it comes to God, His Word, creation, man, sin, the person and work of Christ, the Holy Spirit, salvation, the church, and eschatology. The doctrines of theology properly believed lead to Christlikeness.

Q: The Center for Christian Calling has four programs: Theology, Intercultural Studies, Christian Ministry and Graduate Studies. As program director for the Theology Department, what are you preparing students for after graduation?

A: This area within the Center for Christian Calling will prepare students to know what they believe, why they believe it, and be able to explain it to others through preaching, teaching, counseling and conversation. Theology matters. As A. W. Tozer has written: “The most important thing about you is what comes into your mind when you think about God.”

Q: How do you approach teaching?

A: I am PASSIONATE about disciple-making in every course I teach. I aim for students to grow in their relationship with Christ, their comprehension of biblical truth, and in their desire to proclaim the gospel of Christ.