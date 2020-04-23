Tips to Succeed While in Quarantine

With stay-at-home orders in most states across the nation due to COVID-19, college students are adjusting to classes delivered online, instead of face-to-face. With this new format of online learning comes a new daily routine, one that most traditional homeschoolers know quite well!

Since I was once one of those homeschoolers before I enrolled at the University of Mobile, I thought it best to share the five strategies that have helped me keep on track as I complete my course work each week.

Create a Daily Schedule and Stick to It

My University of Mobile instructors are uploading all of their materials online. With this convenient new formatting, it has become all too easy to give in to procrastination and hurriedly complete assignments at the very last second. However, it is better to create and follow a daily homework plan that somewhat mirrors the routine that you had while living on campus. Compose a daily class schedule that is easily manageable and fits into your life. On campus, we all had our own unique structures and our lives were relatively organized. Now, we just have to find that same structure and organization again.

Don’t Stay Up Too Late

Great, you’ve got a new schedule in place! Now, your only job is to remain faithful and continue to use it each day. However, if you do not feel rested when you wake up in the morning, no matter how simple your homework for that day may be, you will not be motivated to work. Because most of us feel comfortable at home, it is all too easy to stay up late watching Netflix or hanging out with family. But the later you go to sleep, the later you wake up. This cycle not only messes up your whole day, it also takes a toll on both your mental and physical wellbeing. If possible, it is a good idea to go to bed and wake up each morning at the same time. Once your body adapts to this new routine, it will soon become second nature.

Don’t Stay in Your Pajamas Every Day

One of the main homeschool stereotypes is that we do school in our pajamas all day, every day. While it is true that homeschool students have the freedom to do this, it is not an everyday occurrence. If you wear your pajamas each day, it will eventually take a toll on your motivation. This may seem odd, but it’s true! After going so long without putting any care into your appearance, eventually, you won’t really care about anything else. I am in no way ordering you all to get dressed in appropriate attire each and every morning, but at least take some time every day to care for yourself. Put a little effort in and freshen up before starting on homework. It might not seem like much, but it will do miracles for your level of motivation! To wake up and succeed at completing even a small task gives you enough confidence to tackle the rest of the day!

Don’t Have Your Phone Near You When Working

This is probably the hardest rule I have ever given myself. When doing homework or completing coursework, it is easy to get distracted with your phone alerting you to new messages every minute or so. While I don’t necessarily agree with the idea of shutting my phone completely off, I do switch it to silent and place it somewhere out of both sight and arm’s length. Though it is extremely hard for me to commit to abiding by this rule each day, I can’t deny how much more productive I am without the temptation to constantly check Instagram or TikTok!

Check Your Student Email at Least Twice Daily

During this time, faculty members are communicating with their students primarily through email. Maybe you’re already good at checking your email, but I know personally that I am not the greatest! This is why, especially now, I make it a point each day to check my student email every morning and every night. If you check it even more often than that, all the better for you!

Though we are in the midst of an uncertain and unfamiliar time right now, we all need to remember that God is ultimately still in control! There is nothing going on right now that He doesn’t already know about. With time, I’m positive our circumstance will improve! For now, keep doing your best and putting in all your effort. You’ve made it this far, so I know you can make it to the end!