Where will your degree take you? Bella Sanders

The University of Mobile equips students with the skills necessary to pursue their careers locally, nationally and even globally.

Bella Sanders is one of those students who has the opportunity to do just that. Bella graduated from UM with her Bachelor of Arts in Biblical and Theological Studies and is now pursuing her Master of Arts in Biblical & Theological Studies. Recently, Bella was accepted into Hebrew University in Jerusalem after Dr. Doug Wilson, dean of the UM School of Christian Studies, encouraged her to apply.

“My favorite class at the University of Mobile is Hebrew, or translation theory and applied linguistics. I want to be a professor of Hebrew and cognate languages, and Dr. Wilson is the one who pushed me to apply for Hebrew University because I wasn’t going to. I never thought I would get in there,” Bella said.

Bella credits her career preparation to UM’s small class size, strong community and the intentionality of her professors. Over the course of her time spent at UM, she has received personalized instruction and assistance, allowing her to build lasting relationships with her professors.

When Bella decided to pursue her master’s degree, she did not think she could afford it. However, UM provided her with a generous scholarship to assist her in pursuing her dream of becoming a professor. As Bella recounts the past few years, she says that she is thankful for the ways UM has invested in her spiritually.

“The Lord and the atmosphere on this campus has helped me… my favorite part about UM is how the professors pray over you and guide you with Scripture. I am thankful for the time I have spent here,” Bella said.