Where will your degree take you? – Jared Baker

Jared Baker received his bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and started working in construction. He comes from a tight-knit family of caregivers – his father was a firefighter and his sister is a nurse – and Jared saw the difference they made in the community. Because of that, he also wanted to make a difference in peoples’ lives, which led him to the University of Mobile’s Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

“The class size and size of the school brings about a sense of family, which I feel like is crucial for a successful learning experience. The facilities at UM are great. The instructors do an amazing job of making our simulations as realistic as possible, and with the tools at UM, I’m a lot more comfortable during clinical days,” said Jared.

The University of Mobile School of Nursing provides students with the knowledge, skills and critical thinking abilities to know how to handle the life-and-death situations that nurses face every day. Professors can test students on their abilities to handle circumstances through state-of-the-art simulation tools.

“I just hope to help other people. I want to make an impact in the community that I live in and make a difference in people’s lives,” Jared said.