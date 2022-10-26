Elisabeth Hasselbeck: University of Mobile is ‘Standing Firm on the Truth’

MOBILE, Ala. – We are commanded by God to stretch our hearts for one another, and our “slingshot hearts” can launch great things, said Emmy Award-winner Elisabeth Hasselbeck at the 16th University of Mobile Leadership Banquet.

“This evening, we get to stretch in order to launch young learners with an opportunity to be part of this incredible university,” the former co-host of The View and Fox & Friends told an audience of more than 500 University of Mobile supporters gathered for a gala evening Oct. 26 at the Arthur R. Outlaw Convention Center.

UM alumna and Fox10TV’s Studio 10 co-host Chelsey Saysane Sklopan emceed the annual event that raises funds for the Christ-centered university. Students in the acclaimed Voices of Mobile vocal ensemble performed a variety of songs including “Beulah Land” and the a cappella “God is Able.” Newly crowned Miss University of Mobile 2023 Michaella Johnson welcomed the audience.

UM President Lonnie Burnett thanked guests for being a “Partner for Purpose” and supporting UM’s mission of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose.”

Hasselbeck spoke about “Contenting – a word that has been seared on my heart.”

“Contenting – camping out in the good – is a mind set and a heart set in the good of God’s promises. Contenting is the assurance that we have a good God with a good plan, and that we have a good purpose on this earth,” she said.

It is standing firm because we stand on the truth of God’s promises, contenting in the identity that we are His, fully known and fully loved, she said.

“I’m really thankful to know there is a university such as this right here in Mobile, Alabama, that is standing firm on the truth,” Hasselbeck said. “Students right here in Mobile are contenting in the good that there is a room full of slingshot hearts here today – willing to stretch and therefore launch them into their complete potential here on earth. And then they get to be slingshots themselves for the next generation, and so on and so on.”

Hasselbeck graduated from Boston College in 1999, where she played Division I softball and majored in studio art. After graduating, she designed footwear for PUMA. In 2002, she competed in the popular television reality show, Survivor: The Australian Outback, taking fourth place.

For the next 10 years, she co-hosted the daytime talk show, The View, on ABC and became an Emmy Award recipient. In 2013, Hasselbeck joined FOX & Friends where she served as a co-host for two years.

Hasselbeck is married to former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst Tim Hasselbeck, and they have three children.

