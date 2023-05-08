University of Mobile Presents 2023 Weaver Awards to Cory Anderson and Jamie Peters

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile presented its two top student awards, the William K. Weaver Jr. Excellence Award and the Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Excellence Award, to Cory Anderson of Saraland, Alabama, and Jamie Peters of Daleville, Alabama.

The awards were presented during graduation ceremonies held on the university campus May 6, 2023.

The William K. Weaver Jr. Excellence Award is presented to the most outstanding graduating male senior for excellence in exemplifying the mission of the University of Mobile. Selection is made by a secret vote of the faculty based on scholarship, Christian character, leadership and service. The award presented to Lenjamin Cory Anderson II is named for the university’s founding president and is considered the highest recognition possible for a University of Mobile male senior.

The William K. Weaver Jr. Excellence Award – Lenjamin Cory Anderson II

Cory Anderson is described by his professors in the Alabama School of the Arts as a servant leader who is passionate about the Lord. He pursues his calling with excellence, having made the Dean’s or President’s lists throughout his college career.

This multi-talented student was cast in a lead role in the Fall 2022 production of “The Sound of Music.” He serves faithfully at Rise Church in Mobile as a keyboard player on the worship arts team and is involved in planning special services and events.

Anderson is a godly father and husband, often working two full-time jobs to provide for his family while studying for classes. A former student worker now on staff as coordinator of academic services in the Alabama School of the Arts, he has assisted faculty members and led many administrative practices for the National Association of Schools of Music 10-year review.

Anderson graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Music in vocal performance.

The Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Excellence Award is presented to the most outstanding graduating female senior for excellence in exemplifying the mission of University of Mobile. Selection is made by a secret vote of the faculty based on scholarship, Christian character, leadership and service. The award presented to Jamie Danielle Peters is named for B Weaver, the university’s first “First Lady,” and is considered the highest recognition possible for a University of Mobile female senior.

The Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Excellence Award – Jamie Danielle Peters

Jamie Peters is described by her professors in the College of Arts and Sciences as an excellent embodiment of Christian values who has made it her mission to honor God through fellowship, discipleship and service.

She maintained a 4.0 grade point average in the rigorous Honors Program, served as a teaching assistant in the English Department and led the university’s Gamma Chapter of Sigma Tau Delta Honor Society. She was a tutor in the writing center and assistant director of the UM Brain Battle scholar’s bowl competition for high school students. In addition, she served as an adult choir leader in several local churches and volunteered for Vacation Bible Schools.

With her exceptional writing skills and passion for literature, she produced a thesis paper that her professors called “extraordinary.”

Jamie Peters graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English, Honors Program with Thesis, and received the President’s Scholastic Achievement Award.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.