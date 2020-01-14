5 Reason Why You Can Work Full Time While Earning an MBA

Earning a master’s degree while working full time is not only possible – it’s is so rewarding. As I’m getting my Master of Business Administration while working a full-time job, I realize I have learned so much more about myself by doing both, and it has given me such a level of independence.

Here are 5 reasons why:

1. It has taught me a lot of self-discipline. There are days and nights that I would love to just push off the homework or a shift at work, but when I convince myself to do it, the feeling of accomplishment is so astounding I feel like I can accomplish anything.

2. Another reason is that when I am considering finding a career, or when employers are looking at me, my resume looks great to them when it shows what I have completed while working a full-time job. For a company, it shows them you are a very dedicated worker and can manage multiple tasks and priorities.

3. Because I am in business classes, a lot of the material we cover deals with things that I work with on a daily basis. It makes it much easier to understand, because not only am I reading about it – I’m enacting the same policies and ideas that we study.

4. Not only does it help me at school, it also helps me to make my business better. Since I am a manager of a business, learning in class how to market, promote, and make better financial decisions has really helped me to build a better company for my customers as well as become a better leader for my employees.

5. This journey has helped me to grow in my faith as well. Getting the degree I am and holding the position at my company that I do has shown me just how much of an impact I have on people, and understand better the struggle a lot of people are going through. I can use this experience to better help and guide people to Christ, which in turn helps me in my walk of faith.