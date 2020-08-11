5 Tips for Living with College Roommates

Living with roommates for the first time can be challenging. The University of Mobile helps students enjoy living on campus by providing the best college dorms in the state of Alabama , according to Niche.com. That’s not all – UM’s residence halls are among the top 30 in the nation ! But it can still be an adjustment getting used to dorm life and living with another person. Luckily, a few basic tips can help you have a great time in the dorms with your new roommate.

Clear communication from the start

Having communication between roommates is extremely important for amicable living. If you set ground rules from the start, both roommates know exactly what is expected of them. This keeps roommates from arguing over problems that could have been addressed when first moving in together.

Solve problems as soon as you can

Letting problems fester is one of the easiest ways for students to dislike their roommate. If you have something that’s bothering you, it’s best to get it out in the open as soon as you can. This helps roommates know what’s bothering each other and do their best to fix it.

Remember whose belongings are whose

No one likes when someone messes with their things. Having respect for each other is a key part of having a roommate. It may not seem like a problem with one roommate, but it can be a big problem for the other. The best practice is to set ground rules about each other’s things from the start, and always ask if it’s ok to borrow the other’s belongings.

You may not be best friends

We see on TV and movies all the time how college roommates are best friends, but this isn’t always the case. Students may not be great friends with their roommate, but that’s okay. The most important thing is to have respect for each other so you both can enjoy your time as much as possible.

Remember the golden rule

Always treat your roommate how you would like to be treated. If you follow this rule, you’ll know your roommate is being respected the way you would like to be. If you like to be notified when your roommate has other friends over, make sure that you’re notifying your roommate when your friends are over.

Learning to live with a college roommate can be a wonderful time and growth experience. Setting a few ground rules can be the key to building good memories that last a lifetime.