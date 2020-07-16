7 Things Every UM Student Should Do Their First Year

At the University of Mobile, there is so much offered for you to be a part of. As a college student, you will have a lot more on your schedule, but if you do these 7 things, you are setting yourself up for a great first year at UM! Take advantage of everything that is offered to you and enjoy every aspect.

1. Go to Ram Rush

Every event! Whether you are an extrovert who makes friends easily or an introvert who would rather just stay in your room, go to EVERY Ram Rush event. Starting off your very first days at college by getting out of your comfort zone and meeting new people and making friends is the best way to get comfortable at school.

This is something I was told before I began at UM: do not consider Ram Rush optional… just go to every event. I could not be more thankful that I was told that because it helped me jump in and start making friends.

2. Be considerate of your roommate

No one wants the roommate who wears your clothes or eats your food without asking. Be mindful of the person you are sharing a room with and ask before you borrow. Another thing to keep in mind is Matthew 7:12: “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you.” Treat your roommate how you want them to treat you!

3. Go to class

Don’t start your college career with the bad habit of skipping class. Trust me, it is worth it in the end to just get up and go! Professors appreciate and respect the students who show up to class every day ready to pay attention, engage and learn.

4. Go to the gym — you’ll thank me later

Make getting exercise important. Walk to class. Go to the gym. This is the best way to fight that “Freshman 15” you’re always hearing about.

5. Don’t go home every weekend

Stay on campus and get out of the dorm and build relationships. This was very difficult for me my freshman year, but I would not change it because it pushed me out of my comfort zone and made me become more independent. If I had allowed myself to go home every weekend that first semester, I probably wouldn’t have the friends I have today.

“Home away from home” really does exist. Your friends become your family! You just have to put in the effort to find those people.

6. Get out of your room

Do not just sit in your room all day every day. You will feel less lonely and homesick if you just get out of your room and go spend time getting to know people and building friendships.

7. Work hard and do your best

That’s all anyone should ask of you. This is something I had to be told often. Your best is enough. Put in the time and effort and do your best at everything you do — it pays off in the end.

The University of Mobile offers so many opportunities for students to get involved on campus and provides great ways to make new friends. I challenge you to take every chance you get to leave your dorm room or house and participate in activities on campus or organized by our wonderful school. You’ve got this! Your first year and every year following can be incredible if you choose to let it be – Now, go have fun!