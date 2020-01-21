Abigail Breland Crowned Miss University of Mobile 2020

MOBILE, Ala. – Abigail Breland, a nursing major from Little Rock, Arkansas, was crowned Miss University of Mobile 2020 on Jan. 18.

For the next year, Breland will represent UM at various events, including the Miss Alabama Competition this summer. Participation in Miss Alabama is the next step of the Miss America Competition.

Breland says, “The University of Mobile has been a part of my life since I was two years old. I feel so blessed to be able to give back to a place that has given me and my family so much.”

Breland’s platform as Miss UM is “True Identity.” True Identity is designed to inspire children with special needs and remind them they are not defined by their disability – their identity is found in the unique individual that they are.

“Seeing friends and family members with special needs conquer their disabilities and grow has truly inspired me. Their strength is why I want to encourage others that they are more than their disability,” says Breland.

Second runner-up was Abigail Pauley, musical theatre major from Statesville, North Carolina.

First runner-up was Claire Wood, worship leadership and church ministry major from Ozark, Alabama. Wood also won the talent portion of the competition.

Brenna Stringfellow, English and philosophy major from Grand Bay, Alabama, received People’s Choice Award. Ashton Mack, worship leadership and music business major from Opp, Alabama, received Miss Congeniality.

Miss UM 2019, Raven Young, gave a special thank you to her family, friends, sponsors, director, university, and many more. Young performed “I Am Changing” from Dream Girls the Musical, “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone, and “Home” from The Wiz during the competition held at Saraland High School.

About the University of Mobile

