University of Mobile Announces Administrative Promotions

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett announced several administrative promotions effective July 1, 2022.

Brian Boyle has been named vice president for the University of Mobile Office for Advancement.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration and Master of Arts in theology, both from the University of Mobile. He has received advanced training in philanthropic major gift cultivation at Indiana University – Purdue University Indianapolis.

Boyle joined UM in 1999 as director of admissions and has served in various roles at the university including assistant vice president of Student Affairs, dean of students, vice president of development, and chief information officer.

He served two terms as president of the Gulf Coast Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, chairman of the Board of Directors for the Hedrick Foundation, and was selected by Alabama Governor Bob Riley as co-chair of the Higher Education Committee, Coastal Recovery Commission. Prior to joining the university, he enjoyed a successful career in retail and commercial banking.

He and his wife, Amanda (‘90, ‘95), are the parents of Savannah and McKenzie. The Boyles are members of First Baptist Tillman’s Corner.

Larkisha Winbush has been named Chief Information Officer for the University of Mobile.

She holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems and Master of Business Administration, both from the University of Mobile. Currently, she is a doctoral candidate in the Business Administration and Leadership program at Liberty University with graduation anticipated in December 2022.

Winbush joined the university in 2006 and has held various IT positions including helpdesk technician, software support specialist and director of information technology. Since 2016, she has served as an adjunct instructor in the university’s Grace Pilot School of Business.

Under her leadership, the university is transitioning from an ERP/database system in use for the past 20 years to a new, user-friendly, cloud-based system that provides a one-stop-shop user platform for faculty, staff and students.

Sally Shouppe has been named Athletic Director for the University of Mobile Athletic Department.

In this capacity, Shouppe directs one of the largest athletic programs in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. She joined the UM athletic department in 2007 and has served in a variety of positions, most recently as associate athletic director. She has extensive experience at all levels of administration and budgeting, including managing the Ram Club campaign and overseeing budgets for 21 sports.

Since 2013, Shouppe has served as business manager for the Southern States Athletic Conference. She handled all accounting processes for the practice of her late husband, Phillip L. Shouppe, DC., over a career that spanned 33 years. She has two children, Clint and Emily, and two grandsons.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.



