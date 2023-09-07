Alabama School of the Arts Invites Voice Teachers to ‘The Voice Collective’

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile invites area voice educators to campus for “The Voice Collective,” a day of learning and collaborating.

All voice educators, including choral teachers and private voice instructors and coaches, are invited to attend a one-day intensive to learn practical ways to teach across styles and stay up to date on current trends.

This event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 in Thomas T. Martin Hall. It is $50 per person and includes workshops, a Masterclass, and lunch as well as an ASOTA Student Showcase to end the day. Tickets can be purchased at asota.umobile.edu/voicecollective.

Professional Development hours may be earned for area teachers in the public and private sectors.

Workshop sessions include:

Technical Prowess Across Styles

Wholistic Teaching in an Age of Quick “Fixes”

Exploring Effective Teaching Language and its Implications

Pop Thoughts & Mic Technique

Hit Refresh on your Warm-ups

The day will be full of learning, collaborating, and growing together with a community of like-minded educators who have a passion to remain current in an ever-changing field.

To learn more about the Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile, please visit umobile.edu/asota.

