Alabama School of the Arts Presents Dr. Ellen Elder Piano Recital Feb. 20

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile presents Dr. Ellen Elder in recital as part of the university’s third annual Piano Festival. Elder will perform works by Bartók and Schubert.

The free recital will be Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in Moorer Auditorium located in Martin Hall at the University of Mobile, 5735 College Parkway, Mobile, AL 36613.

Elder has been honored for her solo performance and teaching, including the Steinway & Sons Top Teacher Award. She received the Joanne A. Smith Piano Pedagogy Award for class piano teaching for two consecutive years.

She has performed throughout the United States and South America as a soloist, collaborator and masterclass clinician.

Elder has earned degrees from the University of Michigan and the University of Southern Mississippi. She is associate professor of piano at the University of Southern Mississippi, where she founded the Southern Miss Piano Institute that offers private lessons to pre-college students and adults in the community.

She is a member of the local and state music teacher organizations and served as the president of the Mississippi Music Teachers Association from 2014-2016. She currently serves as the president of the Hattiesburg Music Teachers League.

The Alabama School of the Arts Piano Festival is under the direction of Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, director of piano studies and professor of music. For more information about the Alabama School of the Arts or upcoming performances in the Performing Arts Series, visit umobile.edu/pas or call 251.442.2222.

