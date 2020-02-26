Alabama School of the Arts Presents Joint Recital with ASOTA Faculty and Guest Artists March 2

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile will host faculty from Kazakh National University of Art, Kazakhstan, and ASOTA piano faculty for a joint recital.

The recital will be held on March 2 at 4:30 p.m. in Moorer Auditorium located in Martin Hall at the University of Mobile, 5735 College Parkway, Mobile, AL 36613. Admission is free.

Featured artists include Batyrzhan Smakov, countertenor; Kapeu Madina Bolatovna, violin; Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, piano; and Greg Wiggins, piano.

The recital will include works by Hendel, Mozart, Rossini, Vivaldi, Gluck, Beethoven and Schnittke.

This recital is a part of the annual University of Mobile Piano Festival which includes an upcoming piano ensemble concert, “Carnival from France to Mobile,” on March 21.

The Alabama School of the Arts Piano Festival is under the direction of Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, director of piano studies and professor of music. For more information about the Alabama School of the Arts or upcoming performances in the Performing Arts Series, visit umobile.edu/pas or call 251.442.2222.

About the University of Mobile

