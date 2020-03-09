Alabama School of the Arts Presents ‘Night of the Classical Masters’ April 7

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile presents “Night of the Classical Masters” on Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. at Fairhope First Baptist Church, 300 S. Section Street, Fairhope, Alabama 36532. Admission is free.

The university’s string ensemble will perform “Serenade for the Strings” by Tchaikovsky in the first half of the program, followed by University Singers and Chorale performing “Requiem for the Living” by Dan Forrest. The conductor for the evening will be Dr. Scott Wright, conductor of the Mobile Opera.

Wright said, “Dan Forrest’s Requiem for the Living does what compositions are supposed to do. Its beauty and poetry of sound grips you by the heart and makes you feel it.

“I am very proud of the members of the University Chorale and Choir at the Alabama School of the Arts who bring such talent, skill and dedication to this music so that all who hear it can experience the comfort and reassurance of this magnificent requiem,” said Wright.

For information about the Alabama School of the Arts, go to umobile.edu/asota or call 251.442.2383.

