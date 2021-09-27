Alabama School of the Arts presents Steinway Artist Donna Lee in Concert Oct. 19 at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts Piano Festival V will present a master class and concert with Dr. Donna Lee, a Steinway Artist and professor of music at Kent State University.

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Moorer Auditorium in Thomas T. Martin Hall on the University of Mobile campus. Lee will perform works by Schubert, Schumann, Janáček, and Chopin. Admission is free.

A master class will be held Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. at Moorer Auditorium. Admission is free.

Lee earned her doctorate from Peabody Conservatory of The John Hopkins University, master’s from The Juilliard School, and bachelor’s from the University of Maryland, College Park. She has taught at Peabody Conservatory, Bucknell University, and Interlochen Art Camp in Michigan. Presently, Lee is a professor of piano at Kent State University.

Please note that face masks are required in the University of Mobile buildings. For COVID-19 guidelines at UM, visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

For more information, contact the Alabama School of the Arts at 251.442.2383 or visit umobile.edu/asota.

Lee’s performances have been described in Italy’s II Fronimo as “elegant and refined,” in WCLV-Cleveland as “engaging,” and in Japan’s Iwate Daily News as “brilliant.”

Lee made her solo debut in 1990 with the National Symphony Orchestra. She has since appeared as a soloist and collaborative artist at Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall and Terrace Theatre in Washington, D.C., and Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in New York City. She has performed in Asia, Europe and throughout the US, with performances in Sheyang, China, Brno, Czech Republic and Maui, Hawaii.

Lee made her solo recording debut on Azica label, with a program entitled Scenes from Childhood with works by Schumann, del Tredici, Medtner, and Prokofieff. In 2011, she released a record on the Blue Griffin label of Felix Mendelssohn’s Complete works for cello and piano with cellist Keith Robinson. Fanfare Magazine called the disc, “…quite simply, amazing.”

As a soloist and chamber musician, she has performed at the Ameri-China Festival in China, Gotland Chamber Music Festival in Sweden, Brevard Music Center in North Carolina, Interlochen Arts Center in Michigan, Kent Blossom Music Festival in Ohio, Maui Classical Music in Hawaii, Music-on-the-Hill in Rhode Island and Classical Tahoe in Nevada.

A frequent collaborator with clarinetist Daniel Gilbert, the husband-wife duo has performed throughout the U.S., including recent performances in Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina and Washington, as well as in Chengdu, China.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.