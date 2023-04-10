Alabama School of the Arts Announces Symphonic Winds Spring Concert April 25

MOBILE, Ala. – Looking for a night of timeless music? Come to the Alabama School of the Arts’ Symphonic Winds Spring Concert at the University of Mobile!

This final concert in the Alabama School of the Arts Performing Arts Series will be held April 25 at 7 p.m. at UM’s College Woods Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, visit umobile.edu/pas.

The performance will include a variety of delightful and engaging music, including some wind band classics like “Galop” by Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich and “Incantation and Dance” by American composer John Barnes Chance, says Steve Dunn, associate professor of music and director of instrumental studies in the Alabama School of the Arts.

There will also be newer works such as “Across The Plains” – a rowdy homage to the 19th century Pony Express by composer William Owens.

The evening will feature the second-ever performance of Dunn’s composition, “Beginnings.” This piece was written for and premiered by the annual UM Honor Band in February 2023. As a composer, arranger and orchestrator, Dunn has approximately 300 works in the catalogs of numerous publishing houses. He has also written for recordings, radio and television commercials, and special events such as orchestrator for a Steven Curtis Chapman concert in Carnegie Hall.

The UM Symphonic Winds is a large, auditioned concert band which performs classical, traditional and contemporary music as well as premiering new works. A strong emphasis is placed on broadening students’ knowledge of instrumental and band literature through a unique offering of musical styles.

For more information about the Symphonic Winds and the Alabama School of the Arts, visit umobile.edu/asota.

