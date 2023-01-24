Be Passionate: Katie Wilkinson

Katie Wilkinson, MSN-FNP

Neurology/Neuroendovascular CRNP

Mobile Infirmary Medical Center

Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner ’19 Although nothing could have prepared me for actually treating COVID, the confidence the University of Mobile School of Nursing instilled in me, and my faith, got me through every day.

– Katie Wilkinson ’19

Little did the University of Mobile know when I graduated with my MSN-FNP that they were setting me up to literally work the front lines of the pandemic for the city of Mobile.

I was hired to be a neurology CRNP at Mobile Infirmary Medical Center – I did that for a few weeks before I was pulled to help with COVID for almost 2 years. It will forever be the work that I am most proud of. It was one of the most trying and darkest times of my life. I leaned heavily on Jesus. I know now, more than ever, that life is short and we are not promised tomorrow. Every single day is a gift. I want to live a purpose-driven life, and COVID made all of that crystal clear for me.

Q. How did UM prepare you for this experience?

A. Although nothing could have prepared me for actually treating COVID, the confidence the University of Mobile School of Nursing instilled in me, and my faith, got me through every day. Graduating with my Master of Science in Nursing – Family Nurse Practioner has opened countless doors and career opportunities. The University of Mobile and the faculty in the College of Health Professions helped me better myself and take my career to the next level.

Q. Tell us about your job.

A. My job is cool – it’s never the same thing twice. I am now officially with neurology full time and work in the clinic five days a week. I also help with the neuroendovascular side of things. I am still learning every day. I do most of the stroke hospital follow-ups. I treat patients mostly for migraines, stroke, trigeminal neuralgia, multiple sclerosis, TIA, memory loss, dementia, lumbar/cervical radiculopathy, syncope, Parkinson’s disease…that’s the basics. I also work with our new neuroendovascular doctor – I am on the clinic side of things. We treat/manage/monitor brain aneurysms. My job is never boring.

Neurology is challenging because there are not a lot of happy endings, but when there are – man, oh man, it is definitely worth celebrating. Every success story is such a rewarding experience. I am thankful that my patients let me take care of them.

Q. You have scripture that keeps you motivated. What is it?

A. “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.” Colossians 3:23.

Q. What advice would you give to UM students following in your footsteps?

A. If you’re going to do an accelerated program, you better buckle up. UM’s accelerated program taught me that I HAD to be organized, prioritize and learn excellent time management skills.

Q. Any final words for students considering a career in health care?

A. Be passionate. I am passionate about being intentionally positive and grateful – it just makes everything for everyone BETTER. I am passionate about learning how to do things the right way, so you never cut corners. I am passionate about treating each and every patient like they are my family. I am passionate about LISTENING – because sometimes all my patients need is a good listener. I am passionate about using my hands for the glory of God ­– because to me, that is what this is all about. I am still passionate about being a bedside nurse! I just can’t give it up – I love using my hands to heal! I pick up shifts on the weekends here and there to get my fix.