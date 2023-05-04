UM Students Inducted Into Beta Chi Scientific Honor Society

MOBILE, Ala. – Students at the University of Mobile were inducted into the prestigious Beta Chi Scientific Honor Society.
This group has been on UM’s campus for more than 30 years.
Last week students were recognized, some invited to join, others were inducted, and 2023 graduates were given their cords to wear at graduation.
In order to be a part of this organization, students must have taken the minimum of five Natural Science courses and have the GPA of 3.0 or above.
2023 Recognition Awardees:
Mackenzie Jackson
Mary Luker
Samantha Mansur
Jordan Moon
Joseph Quinn
Emilee Wilkerson
2023 Invitee Awardees:
Elizabeth Bedford
Tatum Beech
Carleigh Bowden
Grayson Cannon
Lillie Conner
Jennifer Cope
Erin Degruise
Alainah Diaz
Cameron Edwards
Ebba Elweroth
Sidney Gipe
Erica Jones
Tabitha Jordan
Lillie Lanham
Reagan Lentz
Rice Landon
Caitlin McCree
Jordyn Myles
Emily Osborne
William Pruitt
Fatoumata Sonko
Meagan Sellers
2023 Beta Chi Inductees:
Sydney Bodiford
Aryany Breek
John Mark Butler
Kayley Burgess
Delainy Cunningham
Madalyn Dillard
Sydnee Fitzgerald
Natoniya Ford
Brooke Hutcheson
Aaliyah Locke
Elijah Mahn
Samantha Ott
Matthew Payne
Samuel Phelps
Zoey Powell
Racheal Reeves
Sarah Rose
Cecil Smith
Brooke Turner
2023 Beta Chi Graduates:
Lillimae Allen
Abigail Duke
Genevieve Myles
Allison Preator
For more information about the Beta Chi Scientific Honor Society at the University of Mobile, please visit umobile.edu/studentlife.
