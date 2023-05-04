Beta Chi Scientific Honor Society

UM Students Inducted Into Beta Chi Scientific Honor Society

Molly Grace Watkins News, Sciences

MOBILE, Ala. – Students at the University of Mobile were inducted into the prestigious Beta Chi Scientific Honor Society. 

This group has been on UM’s campus for more than 30 years. 

Last week students were recognized, some invited to join, others were inducted, and 2023 graduates were given their cords to wear at graduation.  

In order to be a part of this organization, students must have taken the minimum of five Natural Science courses and have the GPA of 3.0 or above.

2023 Recognition Awardees:
Mackenzie Jackson 
Mary Luker 
Samantha Mansur 
Jordan Moon 
Joseph Quinn 
Emilee Wilkerson

2023 Invitee Awardees: 
Elizabeth Bedford 
Tatum Beech 
Carleigh Bowden
Grayson Cannon 
Lillie Conner 
Jennifer Cope 
Erin Degruise 
Alainah Diaz 
Cameron Edwards 
Ebba Elweroth
Sidney Gipe 
Erica Jones 
Tabitha Jordan 
Lillie Lanham 
Reagan Lentz 
Rice Landon 
Caitlin McCree 
Jordyn Myles 
Emily Osborne 
William Pruitt 
Fatoumata Sonko 
Meagan Sellers 

2023 Beta Chi Inductees: 
Sydney Bodiford 
Aryany Breek 
John Mark Butler 
Kayley Burgess 
Delainy Cunningham 
Madalyn Dillard 
Sydnee Fitzgerald 
Natoniya Ford 
Brooke Hutcheson 
Aaliyah Locke 
Elijah Mahn 
Samantha Ott 
Matthew Payne 
Samuel Phelps 
Zoey Powell 
Racheal Reeves 
Sarah Rose 
Cecil Smith
Brooke Turner

2023 Beta Chi Graduates:
Lillimae Allen
Abigail Duke 
Genevieve Myles
Allison Preator 

For more information about the Beta Chi Scientific Honor Society at the University of Mobile, please visit umobile.edu/studentlife.

