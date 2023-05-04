UM Students Inducted Into Beta Chi Scientific Honor Society

MOBILE, Ala. – Students at the University of Mobile were inducted into the prestigious Beta Chi Scientific Honor Society.

This group has been on UM’s campus for more than 30 years.

Last week students were recognized, some invited to join, others were inducted, and 2023 graduates were given their cords to wear at graduation.

In order to be a part of this organization, students must have taken the minimum of five Natural Science courses and have the GPA of 3.0 or above.

2023 Recognition Awardees:

Mackenzie Jackson

Mary Luker

Samantha Mansur

Jordan Moon

Joseph Quinn

Emilee Wilkerson

2023 Invitee Awardees:

Elizabeth Bedford

Tatum Beech

Carleigh Bowden

Grayson Cannon

Lillie Conner

Jennifer Cope

Erin Degruise

Alainah Diaz

Cameron Edwards

Ebba Elweroth

Sidney Gipe

Erica Jones

Tabitha Jordan

Lillie Lanham

Reagan Lentz

Rice Landon

Caitlin McCree

Jordyn Myles

Emily Osborne

William Pruitt

Fatoumata Sonko

Meagan Sellers

2023 Beta Chi Inductees:

Sydney Bodiford

Aryany Breek

John Mark Butler

Kayley Burgess

Delainy Cunningham

Madalyn Dillard

Sydnee Fitzgerald

Natoniya Ford

Brooke Hutcheson

Aaliyah Locke

Elijah Mahn

Samantha Ott

Matthew Payne

Samuel Phelps

Zoey Powell

Racheal Reeves

Sarah Rose

Cecil Smith

Brooke Turner

2023 Beta Chi Graduates:

Lillimae Allen

Abigail Duke

Genevieve Myles

Allison Preator

For more information about the Beta Chi Scientific Honor Society at the University of Mobile, please visit umobile.edu/studentlife.

