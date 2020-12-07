Class of 2020 Celebrates Graduation at University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – When the pandemic forced spring graduation ceremonies across the nation to be cancelled earlier this year, University of Mobile President Lonnie Burnett made a promise to the Class of 2020. They would have their graduation ceremony.

That promise was kept Saturday, Dec. 5, when the Class of 2020 – both spring and fall semester graduates – celebrated commencement under sunny skies at the University of Mobile. A total of 284 graduates were honored, including 92 fall and 192 spring graduates, at the ceremony held in front of Weaver Hall on the Dr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission Lawn. After receiving their diplomas, students participated in the Great Commission Tradition and touched the Great Commission Globe to represent going out into the world to make an impact.

The university presented awards usually announced in the spring, including the Weaver Awards for the top two graduates. The complete list of spring and fall graduates with academic honors and awards is below. Former UM President Mark Foley carried the ceremonial mace and led the procession of faculty and graduating students. Foley served as president of the Christian university for 18 years.

UM alumnus the Rev. Chris Bell, lead pastor of 3Circle Church in Baldwin and Mobile counties, delivered the commencement address. The 2000 graduate said he thought his class was one of the most unique, having graduated during the Millennium with the specter of Y2K and a computer programming shortcut that was expected to cause widespread turmoil as the year changed from 1999 to 2000. While that fear for the year 2000 was never realized, the year 2020 is marked by a worldwide pandemic that has significantly impacted the Class of 2020.

“You win the contest,” Bell said. “This is the most unique of years. I commend you for being here and completing what you began.”

Speaking from the book of Ecclesiastes, Bell said there is a worldview that will lead to emptiness, which King Solomon referenced in the passage “vanity of vanities…all is vanity.”

“You were made for more than that,” Bell said. “This university has taught you that whether you are a nurse, or a doctor, or a lawyer, or a musician, or a preacher or a teacher – whatever you do, you are made to do it not just for money or success but to the glory of God.

“And when your viewpoint is that life is not just ‘under the sun’ but it is so much more than that, then you will begin to, as King Solomon says, love what you do. You will take great joy in what you do. It will matter.

“That is the message of the Bible. You were made for more than simply an ‘under the sun’ existence. You are to point to God, and glorify God, in everything that you do,” Bell said.

He added, “The University of Mobile has a mission and it has not changed. I am proud to watch from afar as the university has held fast to its mission – to give you a new lens to see the world, a biblical worldview.”

UM Board of Trustees Chair Fred Wilson presented the Weaver Awards to the top male and female graduates for excellence in exemplifying the mission of the university. Selection is made by a secret vote of the faculty based on scholarship, Christian character, leadership and service.

The William K. Weaver Jr. Excellence Award was presented to Aaron James “A.J.” Nipper. Nipper graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology. He also received the President’s Scholastic Achievement Award.

The Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Excellence Award was presented to Erica Burleson Lyn. Lyn graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Music in piano performance. She also received the President’s Scholastic Achievement Award and the Area Award in Piano Performance.

Graduates are:

Alabama School of the Arts, Master of Arts and Master of Music

Huntsville, Alabama – Demi Alexandra Vanderwerff, M.M., Vocal Performance, Area Award: Vocal Performance, Spring 2020

Mobile, Alabama – Mark Renardo Moore, M.A., Worship Leadership and Theology, Area Award: Worship Leadership and Theology, Spring 2020

Semmes, Alabama – Yuliya Ugay Brown, M.M., Piano Performance, Area Award: Piano Performance, Spring 2020

Jacksonville, Florida – Haley Latham Cox, M.M., Vocal Performance, Fall 2020

Albany, Georgia – Mark Aaron Willard, M.A., Worship Leadership and Theology, Fall 2020

Aberdeen, Mississippi – Corinne Davis Reece, M.M., Vocal Performance, Fall 2020

Houston, Texas – Eric Ryan Botto, M.M., Vocal Performance, Alabama School of the Arts Achievement Award, Spring 2020

College of Health Professions, School of Allied Health, Master of Arts

Coden, Alabama – Henry Emanuel Patronas, Marriage and Family Counseling, Spring 2020

Mobile, Alabama – Katherine Becerly Rogers, Marriage and Family Counseling, School of Allied Health Achievement Award, Spring 2020

Saraland, Alabama – Amy Leigh Goff, Marriage and Family Counseling, Summer 2020

College of Health Professions, School of Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing

Auburn, Alabama – Vanna Maddox Johnson, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020

Bay Minette, Alabama – Jacia Mickala Adams, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020; Hayley Jones Brooks, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020; Ashley Jones Smith, Master of Science in Nursing, Nursing Education, Fall 2020

Butler, Alabama – Angelia Danielle Anderson, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020

Chickasaw, Alabama – Amy Kilgore Taylor, Master of Science in Nursing, Fall 2020

Chunchula, Alabama – Bethany Kate Veal Vickrey, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020

Fairhope, Alabama – Kelsey Ann Goldie Dutton, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020; Chelsea Noelle Montgomery, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020

Gadsden, Alabama – William Tyler Trotter, Master of Science in Nursing, Fall 2020

Mobile, Alabama – India A. Aggery, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020; Lisa Marie Allsup, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020; Debrinia Nicole Barron, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020; Miranda Jacqueline Carr, Master of Science in Nursing, Spring 2020; RaShunda LaMonica Chambers, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020; Beverly Danielle Collier, Master of Science in Nursing, Nursing Education, Fall 2020; Mitzi Lynn Davis, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020; Elizabeth Irene Naman, Master of Science in Nursing, Spring 2020; Jana Renee Carter Sims, Master of Science in Nursing, Summer 2020; Thomas Alphonse Hays Zieman Jr., Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020

Montgomery, Alabama – Deirdra Vandiver Martin, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020

Pike Road, Alabama – Edward Ryan Moore, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020

Saraland, Alabama – Alisha LeShae Hudson Adams, Master of Science in Nursing, Spring 2020; Rachel B. Mizell, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020; April Waltman Reed, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020

Semmes, Alabama – Tameka Jackson Bolden, Master of Science in Nursing, Spring 2020

Spanish Fort, Alabama – Katherine Lee Castello, Master of Science in Nursing, Fall 2020

Theodore, Alabama – Courtney Brooke Moreland, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020

Peyton, Colorado – Lady Love Roncales Kaltenhauser, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020

North Lauderdale, Florida – Maria G. Rodriguez, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020

Las Vegas, Nevada – Yejin Nam, Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020

School of Business, Master of Business Administration

Birmingham, Alabama – Daniell Womack, Spring 2020

Daphne, Alabama – Heather Renee Halla, Spring 2020; Evelynn Annette Wren, Spring 2020

Dothan, Alabama – Caleb Alan Cox, Spring 2020

Mobile, Alabama – Gerald D. Drakeford, Spring 2020; Amerisha Mixon McCord, Fall 2020

Satsuma, Alabama – Leith Allen Rawson, Spring 2020

Bruce, Florida – Rebecca Lynn Whaley, School of Business Achievement Award, Spring 2020

New Port Richey, Florida – Leah Marie Ford, Spring 2020

Pensacola, Florida – LaTonya Jackson Perkins, Spring 2020

Almaty, Kazakhstan – Bauyrzhan Doszhanov, Fall 2020

School of Christian Studies, Master of Arts

Atmore, Alabama – Bobby Aaron Montgomery, Biblical/Theological Studies, Fall 2020

Saraland, Alabama – Gerald Rawshaun Kelly, Biblical/Theological Studies, Fall 2020

Satsuma, Alabama – Gregory Collin Clardy, Biblical/Theological Studies, Summer 2020

Tallahassee, Florida – Justin Daniel Dillenschneider, Biblical/Theological Studies, School of Christian Studies Achievement Award, Spring 2020

School of Education, Master of Arts and Master of Education

Calvert, Alabama – Dasha Witherspoon, M.E., Higher Education Leadership and Policy, Fall 2020

Jackson, Alabama – Erica S. Law, M.E., Early Child Development Non-Certification, Fall 2020

Mobile, Alabama – Kristen Rae Key, M.A., Early Childhood Education, Fall 2020; Betty Williams Patterson, M.E., Early Child Development Non-Certification, Fall 2020; Heather Yolanda Turner, M.E., Early Child Development Non-Certification, Summer 2020; Erica Renee White, M.E., Higher Education Leadership and Policy, Fall 2020

Prichard, Alabama – Silvia Sophia Pettway, M.E., Higher Education Leadership and Policy, Summer 2020

Satsuma, Alabama – Sabrina Billingsley Lucas, M.A., Elementary Education, M.A., Early Childhood Education, Summer 2020

Appleton, Wisconsin – Sydnee Katherine Andrews, M.A., Elementary Education, Fall 2020

College of Health Professions, School of Nursing, Post-Master’s Certificate

Jackson, Alabama – Yolanda Faye Turner, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Certificate, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020

Mobile, Alabama – Ashlee Nicole Fountain-Jones, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse Certificate, Family Nurse Practitioner, Fall 2020

Alabama School of the Arts, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Music and Bachelor of Science

Axis, Alabama – Kaitlyn Michell Goram, B.A., Art, Area Award: Art, Cum Laude, Summer 2020

Creola, Alabama – Parker Brandon Gallups, B.S., Worship Technologies, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Daphne, Alabama – Vannie Bohlen, B.F.A., Graphic Design, Area Award: Graphic Design, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Travis Ward Higginbotham, B.S., Worship Technologies, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Fort Payne, Alabama – Julianna Nacole Roberts, B.S., Worship Leadership, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Leeds, Alabama – Austin Daniel Glass, B.S., Production Technologies, Fall 2020

Magnolia Springs, Alabama – Grace Elizabeth Mattox, B.A., Music, Area Award: Music, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Mobile, Alabama – Abigail Joy Brock, B.S., Worship Technologies, Area Award: Worship Technologies, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Jacob Adam Burkhardt, B.F.A., Graphic Design, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Kaitlin Nicole Finch, B.S., Worship Leadership, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Grayson LaDon Holt, B.S., Worship Leadership, Spring 2020; Andrew Charles Franklin Paxton, B.S., Worship Technologies, Spring 2020; Brady Shaw Romine, B.S., Worship Leadership, Spring 2020

Opp, Alabama – John Calvin Adams, B.S., Worship Leadership, Area Award: Worship Leadership, Fall 2020

Pinson, Alabama – Nathan Andrew Lewis, B.S., Music, Area Award: Music Education, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Satsuma, Alabama – Erica Burleson Lyn, B.M., Piano Performance, Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Excellence Award, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Piano Performance, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Theodore, Alabama – Cheyenne Elizabeth Cumbie, B.S., Worship Leadership, Cum Laude, Summer 2020

Thomasville, Alabama – Mallory Hanni Broadus, B.M., Musical Theatre, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Cameron Slade Smith, B.S., Worship Technologies, Spring 2020

Fort Walton Beach, Florida – Samuel Camp Burchell, B.S., Music Non-Certification, Spring 2020

Gulf Breeze, Florida – Skye Lynn DuMont, B.M., Vocal Performance, Spring 2020

Jacksonville, Florida – James Callahan LaBiche, B.S., Worship Leadership,

Summer 2020

Tampa, Florida – John Michael Matheou, B.S., Worship Leadership, Spring 2020

Atlanta, Georgia – Andrew Quentin Hendry, B.S., Music, Fall 2020

Blackshear, Georgia – Lauren Rebekah Graham, B.S., Worship Leadership, Spring 2020

Hampton, Georgia – Thomas Edward Rawls, B.S., Worship Technologies, Spring 2020

New Orleans, Louisiana – Sydney Angelle Myers, B.F.A., Graphic Design, Spring 2020

Decatur, Mississippi – Olivia Jill Vaughn, B.M., Musical Theatre

President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Alabama School of the Arts Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Gulfport, Mississippi – Olivia Ann Russell, B.M., Musical Theatre, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Musical Theatre, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Southaven, Mississippi – Allyson McKenzie Judkins, B.S., Production Technologies, Magna Cum Laude, Fall 2020

Carrollton, Texas – Jordan Christine Vandiver, B.A., Theatre, Area Award: Theatre, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science

Bay Minette, Alabama – Kenneth Cody Floyd, B.S., Public History, Area Award: History, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Philessa Thompson, B.S., Biology, Spring 2020

Birmingham, Alabama – Darius Jamal Curry, B.S., General Studies, Fall 2020; Maggie Katherine Jones, B.S., Communication, Area Award: Communication, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Kendra Patrice Langham, B.S., Biology, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020; LaJayveus M. Leonard, B.S., Sociology, Summer 2020

Coden, Alabama – Katie Michelle Clark, B.S., Pre-Health Biology, Cum Laude, Fall 2020

Cullman, Alabama – Charis Olivia Brown, B.S., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Caitlyn Marie Hall, B.S., Biology, Spring 2020

Dadeville, Alabama – Katelin Shay Lynn, B.S., Psychology, Spring 2020

Dauphin Island, Alabama – Anthony Lester Ray Edwards, B.S., Biology, Spring 2020

Evergreen, Alabama – Noah Vinson Whittington, B.S., Mathematics, College of Arts and Sciences Achievement Award, Area Award: Mathematics, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Fairhope, Alabama – Ethan Louis Lafont, B.S., History, Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Megan Bossard Thomas, B.S., General Studies, Cum, Laude, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Fall 2020

Foley, Alabama – Jonathan Andrew McLain, B.S., Psychology, Spring 2020

Grand Bay, Alabama – Lauren Danille Dolbare, B.S., History, Cum Laude, Fall 2020; Matthew Douglas Taylor, B.S., Psychology, Spring 2020

Hartselle, Alabama – Hope Danielle Cain, B.S., Pre-Health Biology, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Biology, Scholar Athlete Award, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Jackson, Alabama – Jessica A. Pickens, B.S., General Studies, Fall 2020

Jasper, Alabama – Anna Claire Harris, B.S., Communication, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Millry, Alabama – Daisy Breanna Steiner, B.S., Communication, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Mobile, Alabama – Shiana Aselyn Braxton, B.S., Organizational Leadership, Fall 2020; April Dawn Craft, B.S., General Studies, Cum Laude, Fall 2020; Hailey Ann Hodges, B.A., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude, Fall 2020; JyWeslon Denise Howze-Perine, B.S., Biology, Spring 2020; Brittney Miller-Rand, B.S., Psychology, Fall 2020; Alena Denise Oger, B.S., Criminology, Area Award; Criminology, Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Christian William Poche, B.S., History, Fall 2020; Mansi Rawat, B.S., Mathematics, Fall 2020; Makayla Nakyia Skinner, B.S., Psychology, Summer 2020; Elizabeth Moriah Smith, B.S., History, Fall 2020; Christian Lee Springer, B.S., Mathematics, Spring 2020; Zachary Dillon Taylor, B.S., General Studies, Fall 2020; Abriana Hope Wright, B.S., History, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Amy Marie Wight, B.S., Psychology, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Opelika, Alabama – Henry Allen Torbert IV, B.S., History, Fall 2020

Oxford, Alabama – Elisabeth C. Twilley, B.S., Psychology, Fall 2020

Prattville, Alabama – Kaylee Grace Pullin, B.S., Criminology, B.S., Psychology, Cum Laude, Fall 2020

Saraland, Alabama – Austin David Henson, B.S., History, Spring 2020; Shawndell-Lorenzo Lisondra Hope, B.S., Communication, Spring 2020; Kathryn Nicole Wheidi, B.S., Organizational Leadership, Fall 2020; Savannah Grace Woodruff, B.S., Criminology, B.S., Government and Law, Area Award: Government and Law, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Satsuma, Alabama – Alexandria Lynne Sutherland, B.S., Mathematics, Spring 2020

Semmes, Alabama – Tyra Aneal Ezekiel, B.S., Psychology, Fall 2020; Dunkin Ann DeMouy Friedlander, B.S., Biology, Spring 2020

Silverhill, Alabama – Olivia Marlene Finley, B.S., Mathematics, Spring 2020

Spanish Fort, Alabama – Hannah E. Colbert, B.S., Psychology, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Fall 2020; Presley Keegan Ready, B.S., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude, Fall 2020

Theodore, Alabama – Callie Marie Edwards, B.S., Pre-Health Biology, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Maranda Leigh Kirk, B.S., Organizational Leadership, UM Global Achievement Award, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Noah Mcdade Palframan, B.S., Mathematics, B.S., Theological Studies, Cum Laude, Honors Program Graduate, Spring 2020

Trussville, Alabama – Trinity Roper Whitton, B.S., Sociology, Cum Laude, Fall 2020

Wilmer, Alabama – Elizabeth Marie Laster, B.S., Psychology, B.S., History, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Jacksonville, Florida – Avery Denise Wasdin, B.S., Psychology, B.S., Sociology, Area Award: Psychology, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Navarre, Florida – Jordyn Nicole York, B.S., Psychology, Spring 2020

Niceville, Florida – Jacqueline Olivia Beauchamp, B.S., Psychology, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Ormond Beach, Florida – Aaron James Nipperm, B.S., Biology, William K. Weaver, Jr. Excellence Award, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Palm Bay, Florida – Amanda Denise Pittman, B.S., Psychology, Fall 2020

Panama City, Florida – Steven Kenneth Grothman, B.S., Communication, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Tallahassee, Florida – Briana Naomi Huff, B.S., General Studies, Fall 2020

Roswell, Georgia – Alexandra Celeste Morse, B.S., Marine Science, Fall 2020

Herrick, Illinois – Hannah Christine Senteney, B.S., Biology, Spring 2020

West Chicago, Illinois – Emily Kathryn Ruff, B.S., Psychology, B.S., Criminology, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Saint Bernard, Louisiana – Payton Alexandra Adams, B.S., Psychology, B.S., Criminology, Fall 2020

Columbus, Mississippi – Tyler Andrew Whitley, B.S., Psychology, Spring 2020

Gautier, Mississippi – Eukeisha LaNaé Lankford, B.S., Psychology, Summer 2020

Jackson, Mississippi – Kora Robinson Thompson, B.S., General Studies, Summer 2020

Lincoln, Nebraska – Rachel Erin Garbe, B.S., Marine Science, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina – James Andrew Upshaw, B.S., Communication, Cum Laude, Fall 2020

Magnolia, Texas – Emily Ann Kelleher, B.S., Government and Law, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Oshkosh, Wisconsin – Adam Jay Olszewski, B.S., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

College of Health Professions, School of Health and Sports Science, Bachelor of Science

Chelsea, Alabama – Chelsea Brooke Acton, B.S., Kinesiology, Fall 2020

Dothan, Alabama – Chrislyn Alexandra Whaley, B.S., Kinesiology, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

East Brewton, Alabama – Dalton James Shell, B.S., Kinesiology, Spring 2020

Irvington, Alabama – Jordan Kevin-Wayne Taylor, B.S., Kinesiology, Fall 2019

Midland City, Alabama – Maegan Mikaela Walding, B.S., Kinesiology, School of Health and Sports Science Achievement Award, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Mobile, Alabama – Dalton Timothy Becker, B.S., Kinesiology, Spring 2020; Ryon Douglass Depinet, B.S., Kinesiology, B.S., Mathematics, Cum Laude, Spring 2020; George Harrison Harvell III, B.S., Kinesiology, Spring 2020; Brittney Maria Williams, B.S., Kinesiology, Spring 2020

Saraland, Alabama – Jordan O’Neal Hall, B.S., Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Semmes, Alabama – Jacob Glenn Warren, B.S., Kinesiology, Summer 2020

Orange, California – Kianna Rae Snow, B.S., Kinesiology, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Jacksonville, Florida – Genelle Kay Boyer, B.S., Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Las Vegas, Nevada – Janae Nichoelle Tyree Strode, B.S., Kinesiology, Spring 2020

Cypress, Texas – Samantha Lynn Nichols, B.S., Kinesiology, Spring 2020

College of Health Professions, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Axis, Alabama – Kaleigh Faith Chisholm, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Bay Minette, Alabama – Christine Bernadette Eleogo, Spring 2020

Cullman, Alabama – Savannah Elizabeth Moss, Spring 2020

Daphne, Alabama – Madison Conrad Taylor, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Huntsville, Alabama – Chelsea Michelle Kendall, Spring 2020; Kirstie Michelle Ruff, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Irvington, Alabama – Ashton Shainae Shepherd, Spring 2020

Mobile, Alabama – Jennifer Nicole Bosarge, Spring 2020; Matthew Gary Cooper, Spring 2020; Shelby Nicole Davison, Spring 2020; Ginger Graf Dunaway, Spring 2020; Charon Lashea Farmer, Spring 2020; Christina Pippins French, Spring 2020; Shelby Caroline Eiland-Galmiche, Spring 2020; Dwanna Rena Graham, Spring 2020; Demetrice Z’Jahmal Jones, Spring 2020; Shantavia Monique McCants, Spring 2020; Holley Lavenia McCarroll, Spring 2020; Darion LaRay Mickles, Spring 2020; Jessica Anne Morie, Spring 2020; Morgan Elaine Walley, Spring 2020; Courtlyn Carlissa Winston, Spring 2020

Montgomery, Alabama – Ashley Tatum Barrentine, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Saraland, Alabama – Ashley Lauren Scott, Spring 2020

Satsuma, Alabama – Brelee Nichole Yarber, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Spanish Fort, Alabama – Shelby Ray Van Sickler, Spring 2020

Troy, Alabama – Lindsay Corrine Lee, Spring 2020

Wilmer, Alabama – Ashley Rae Kurth, Spring 2020; Heather Danielle Partin, Spring 2020

Gulf Breeze, Florida – Shelby G. Roberts, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Pensacola, Florida – Hannah Elizabeth Goalen, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

New Orleans, Louisiana – Shan’te Aurora Johnson, Spring 2020

Crystal Springs, Mississippi – Tori Marie Clement, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Moss Point, Mississippi – Kristen Cameon Williams, Spring 2020

Midlothian, Texas – Casey Ann Lunceford, School of Nursing Achievement Award, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Science

Chatom, Alabama – Colby James Lucas, B.S., Business Administration, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Daphne, Alabama – Evelynn Annette Wren, B.S., Business Administration, Area Award: Finance, Spring 2020

Dothan, Alabama – Caleb Alan Cox, B.S., Accounting, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Elberta, Alabama – Kenneth Joseph Kaiser III, B.S., Business Administration, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, School of Business Post-Traditional Award, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

McIntosh, Alabama – Lazarus O’Neal Lang, B.S., Computer Information Systems, Spring 2020

Mobile, Alabama – Hunter M. Avery, B.S., Accounting, Summer 2020; Bailey Powell Bannon, B.S., Business Administration, Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Heather Annette Chastain, B.S., Business Administration, Spring 2020; Devin Deondrae Curry, B.S., Business Administration, Summer 2020; Laura M. Foots, B.S., Business Administration, Cum Laude, Summer 2020; Brooke Nychelle Freeman, B.S., Management, Spring 2020; Dajha Janae Harper, B.S., Management, Fall 2020; Martrisse Holliza Bernice Haynes, B.S., Business Administration, Summer 2020; Matthew Ryan Hockman, Bachelor of Busines Administration, Fall 2020; Sushil Lamsal, B.S., Management, Summer 2020; Rebecca Magdalena Leim, B.S., Business Administration, School of Business Achievement Award, Area Award: Management, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Joseph Alexander Puckett, B.S., Computer Information Systems, Area Award: Computer Information Systems, Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Reese Dominic Ruffin III, B.S., Business Administration, Spring 2020; Sally Gayle Shoemaker, B.S., Business Administration, Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Christine Evelyn Skipper, B.S., Business Administration, Spring 2020; Elizabeth Caroline Smith, B.S., Business Administration, Area Award: Marketing, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Saraland, Alabama – Brandon Michael Bozeman, B.S., Business Administration, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Satsuma, Alabama – Morgan Leigh Bryant, B.S., Business Administration, Spring 2020; Cody Aaron Clifton, B.S., Business Administration, Fall 2020; Carson Patrick Ludt, B.S., Accounting, Spring 2020; Leith Allen Rawson, B.S., Business Administration, Spring 2020; Rachel Frolik Schemmer, B.S., Business Administration, Fall 2020

Semmes, Alabama – Samantha Joanne Walker, B.S., Business Administration, Spring 2020

Spanish Fort, Alabama – Gunner Wade Hendrix, B.S., Business Administration, Spring 2020

Castanhal, Pará, Brazil – Mayron Victor Pimentel, B.S., Management, Summer 2020

Mogi Das Cruzes, São Paulo, Brazil – Emily Chang, B.S., Business Administration, Spring 2020

Clive, Alberta, Canada – Heidi Samaja Giles, B.S., Accounting, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Accounting, Scholar Athlete Award, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Sacramento, California – Christian Matthew Chastain, B.S., Business Administration, Spring 2020

Santiago, Chile – Guido Alessandro Evangelista Tapia, B.S., Business Administration, Spring 2020

Dade City, Florida – Turner Michael Imhoff, B.S., Management, Spring 2020

Saint-Francois, Guadeloupe, France – Ayrton Philippe Nubret, B.S., Business Administration, Fall 2020

New Port Richey, Florida – Leah Marie Ford, B.S., Accounting, Spring 2020

Pensacola, Florida – Miranda Clarrisa Sprick, B.S., Business Administration, Spring 2020

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Brandon Thomas Williams, B.S., Business Administration, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Paradise, Texas – Colton Levi Wells, B.S., Business Administration, Spring 2020

Hampshire, United Kingdom – Lukas F. Burt, B.S., Accounting, Magna Cum Laude, Summer 2020

Ringwood, Hampshire, United Kingdom – Sam Jake Chilman, B.S., Business Administration, Summer 2020

School of Christian Studies, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science

Clanton, Alabama – Dallas Kent Dodson, B.A., Intercultural Studies, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Daphne, Alabama – Chynna Love Cochran, B.S., Christian Leadership and Ministry, Fall 2020

Eclectic, Alabama – Isabella Camille Sanders, B.A., Biblical/Theological Studies, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, School of Christian Studies Achievement Award, Area Award: Biblical/Theological Studies, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Gadsden, Alabama – Marcus Chad Talley, B.S., Christian Leadership and Ministry, Area Award: Christian Leadership and Ministry, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Grove Hill, Alabama – Emma Kathryn Schlehuber, B.A., Intercultural Studies, Spring 2020

Gulf Shores, Alabama – Madelynn Nicole Loette Coleman, B.A., Intercultural Studies, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Madison, Alabama – Ragan Jillann Bledsoe, B.S., Biblical/Theological Studies, Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Victoria Lynn Taylor, B.A., Intercultural Studies, Fall 2020

Mobile, Alabama – Michael Angelo Parks II, B.S., Biblical/Theological Studies, Spring 2020; Joshua Caleb Stroud, B.S., Christian Leadership and Ministry, Summer 2020

Pelham, Alabama – Hannah Atkins Dodson, B.A., Intercultural Studies, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Saint Stephens, Alabama – Josie Shelby Busby, B.S., Biblical/Theological Studies, Spring 2020

Saraland, Alabama – George Edmund Ewing II, B.A., Intercultural Studies, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Satsuma, Alabama – Troy James McDonnell, B.S., Biblical/Theological Studies, Spring 2020

Destin, Florida – Maya RosaLee Lewellyn, B.A., Intercultural Studies, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Intercultural Studies, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Pensacola, Florida – Jonathan Scott White, B.S., Biblical/Theological Studies, Spring 2020

Bay St. Louis, Mississippi – Paul Charles Burdic, B.S., Biblical/Theological Studies, Magna Cum Laude, Fall 2020

Hannibal, Missouri – Laiken Danielle Gendregske, B.S., Biblical/Theological Studies, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

School of Education, Bachelor of Science

Bay Minette, Alabama – D’natia R. Kennedy, B.S., Elementary Education, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Fall 2020

Daphne, Alabama – Melyssa K. Hughes, B.S., Elementary Education, B.S., Early Childhood Education, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Fairhope, Alabama – Hannah Faith Ellis, B.S., Elementary Education, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Elementary and Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Mobile, Alabama – Leon Bell, B.S., Child and Social Development, Summer 2020; Victoria Lowe Bolton, B.S., Child and Social Development, Spring 2020; Trinishia James Clausell, B.S., Child and Social Development, Spring 2020; Kalyn Seamone Pettway, B.S., Child and Social Development, Fall 2020; Natalie Michelle Powe, B.S., Child and Social Development, Summer 2020; Jennifer Monique Todd, B.S., Child and Social Development, Cum Laude, Fall 2020; Leah Olivia Walker, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Tanika Lasha Woodard, B.S., Elementary Education, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Montgomery, Alabama – Lindsey Brooke McDaniel, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Sydney Michele Taylor, B.S., Child and Social Development, Spring 2020

Perdido, Alabama – Kylie Arean Boutwell, B.S., Child and Social Development, Spring 2020

Satsuma, Alabama – Samantha Brooke Sanderson, B.S., Child and Social Development, Summer 2020

Semmes, Alabama – Allicyn Paige Holderfield, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Spring 2020

Silverhill, Alabama – Jordan Alaine Johnson, B.S., Elementary Education, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Summerdale, Alabama – Merissa Lee Harris, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Magna Cum Laude, Fall 2020

Robertsdale, Alabama – Alana Hope Atkins, B.S., Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude, Fall 2020

Thorsby, Alabama – Abby Rebecca Garrison, B.S., Early Childhood Education, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Wagarville, Alabama – Christian Bailey Vice, B.S., Elementary Education, B.S., Early Childhood Education, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude, Fall 2020

Wetumpka, Alabama – Jennifer Michelle Meredith, B.S., Early Childhood Education, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude, Spring 2020

Ingleside, Texas – Beverly Anna Carnahan, B.S., Child and Social Development, Summer 2020

Smyrna, Texas – Lauren Renee Coleman, B.S., Elementary Education, B.S., Early Childhood Education, School of Education Achievement Award, Cum Laude, Spring 2020

College of Arts and Sciences, Associate of Science

Auburn, Alabama – Nisreen M. Kanaan, General Studies, Fall 2020

Mobile, Alabama – Jennifer Appling Amacker, General Studies, Cum Laude, Spring 2020; Kinley Brooke Gilmore, General Studies, Fall 2020

Satsuma, Alabama – Brandon Mills, General Studies, Spring 2020

Semmes, Alabama – Rosemary McElroy Westry, General Studies, Fall 2020

Trussville, Alabama – Ryan Sterling Landwehr, General Studies, Fall 2020

Pensacola, Florida – Kianna Breann Diggs Murphy, General Studies, Summer 2020

Pace, Florida – Alexis Marie Miiller, General Studies, Fall 2020

Tampa, Florida – Jamel Henry Clark, General Studies, Spring 2020

