Elite88 Piano Ensemble ‘Goes To The Opera’

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile announces an upcoming concert by its piano ensemble, Elite88.

ASOTA invites everyone to “Elite88 Goes to the Opera,” a historic musical journey with iconic tunes from the most famous operas. This event is under the direction of Greg Wiggins, instructor of music and director of Elite88.

The concert will be held in UM’s Moorer Auditorium on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit umobile.edu/pas.

Elite88 is an auditioned piano ensemble consisting of undergraduate and graduate students, alumni and piano faculty.

This concert is a part of The Alabama School of the Arts Piano Festival, a year-long series of master classes and workshops, recitals by guest artists and faculty, and special performances by university students.

The ASOTA Piano Festival was started by UM’s Steinway Artist and Director of Piano Studies Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva.

“The annual Piano Festival combines educational and performance variety, not just for pianists, but also for other instrumentalists and vocalists. Our students who study composition have performances of their original works. This year, we have workshops and master classes with international artists and educators from Kazakhstan, Belgium, Costa Rica and other countries,” said Onalbayeva.

Some upcoming events include:

Nov. 9, 3 p.m. – Lecture/recital with Steinway Artist Dr. Natsuki Fukasawa, Orfeo Music Festival and Talis Festival & Academy, artist and faculty at American River College, Sacramento, California.

Feb. 4, 9 a.m. – Gulf Coast Steinway Society Music Competition VIII

Feb. 6, 4 p.m. – “The Five Basic Motions of Piano Technique” pedagogy workshop with Dr. Marian Lee, associate professor of music and head of piano department at St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa.

